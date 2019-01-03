UHP sees dip in DUI arrests over holiday

UHP says decline is part of downward trend in DUI’s between 2010 and 2017 ♦

Over the New Year’s holiday, the Utah Highway Patrol made 29 arrests for drunk driving around the state.

While it may seem like a lot of DUI arrests in a three-day span, from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, it’s actually a decrease from the same period last year, according to UHP. Last New Year’s, there were 46 DUI arrests over the same three-day period.

UHP Sgt. Nick Street said the highway patrol put as much effort into this year’s DUI enforcement efforts as last, but there was still a significant drop in arrests. He said it’s part of a downward trend in DUI arrests, which declined about 50 percent statewide between 2010 and 2017.

The drop coincides with the implementation of the state’s new .05 blood alcohol content law, which is the strictest in the United States. The new law was signed into law in March 2017, but went into effect on Dec. 30.

Recommendations from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were one reason Utah first considered a .05 law. The agency found there is already reduced coordination, ability to track moving objects, response to emergency driving situations and difficulty steering at .05 BAC, which is about three drinks in one hour for a 160-pound man.

Of the 46 arrests, 11 were made overnight on New Year’s Eve and none fell below the old .08 threshold, according to UHP. Over the three days, only one DUI arrest, in which the driver recorded a .059 blood alcohol content, fell under the former limit.

While Street said the Department of Public Safety likes to see a trend of declining DUI arrests, he said there were several major DUI-related fatal accidents around the state in 2018. He specifically singled out an Oct. 19 accident in Wasatch County, which resulted in six fatalities.

UHP troopers were dispatched to the Oct. 19 crash near milepost 9 on state Route 40, where witnesses said a dump truck driven by Jamie Don McKenzie, 42, of Heber City, was swerving across all lanes and speeding, according to a probable cause statement. The westbound dump truck crossed the median and struck a white Jeep and a gold Dodge pickup truck.

All six occupants of the Dodge pickup appeared to have died in the collision with the dump truck. The two occupants in the Jeep suffered serious injuries.

Troopers located two open containers of alcohol inside McKenzie’s dump truck — a beer and one bottle of liquor. McKenzie was charged in 4th District Court with six counts of second-degree felony DUI automobile homicide and two counts of DUI.

Street said UHP hopes the new, stricter DUI law gives healthy fear to anyone who may consider drinking and driving, reducing the number of DUI arrests and accidents.