UHSAA honors Linda Wingfield as 2022 Super Fan of the Year

Students and faculty at Grantsville High School and others throughout the state absolutely love GHS sporting events ticket taker Linda Wingfield. Not only are GHS students fans of Linda Wingfield, many students past and present also are fans of her cat “Sir Charles.”

Along with taking tickets, Mrs. Wingfield works as a permanent substitute teacher at the school. She has been a fan of GHS and its athletic teams for nearly seven decades. She’s also known by players, coaches and fans from opposing teams and schools.

It could be said she is a Super Fan of Grantsville High School and its athletic teams and high school sports in general.

The Executive Committee of the Utah High School Activities recognized such during halftime of a 3A state semifinal basketball game at center court on Friday, Feb. 25 at Weber State University.

“Each year the Utah High School Activities Association honors six Super Fans from across the state of Utah. Tonight we honor Linda Wingfield of Grantsville as one of those SUPER FANS,” read the announcer.

“Linda was nominated by Grantsville High School and has been supporting high school activities for 22 years. A graduate of Grantsville High School, she participated in volleyball, softball and tennis as a student athlete. Since that time, she has been a substitute teacher and is currently full-time ticket taker for the school. She continues to cheer on the passion and dedication of students as they participate in high school sports and activities.

“Linda writes, “I love the interactions with the students and community. Helping with school activities has given me a purpose and made my life more enjoyable. I have developed many lifelong relationships with the Grantsville community through sports.

“Linda was married to Sam Wingfield for over 40 years, and they have two sons and two grandchildren.

“For her support of high school activities, and her love for students who participate in them, please join us now as we honor with a warm round of applause—Linda Wingfield of Grantsville—as a 2022 Super Fan of the Year.”

Linda said she was surprised by the honor.

“It was quite an honor to be recognized by the Utah High School Activities Association. I was happy to have such a huge Grantsville crowd there to see me accept the award. I love Grantsville High School, the staff, administration, students, and the community. I’ve been to a lot of games—football, baseball, softball, soccer and tennis.”

Wingfield is the 3A honoree. Each year there is a Super Fan from each of the six classifications.

The UHSAA Super Fan Award was inaugurated nearly 30 years ago and was conceived to honor outstanding contributors to Utah High School activities and the youth those activities serve.

Wingfield also will be honored by the UHSAA Board of Trustees at a luncheon on March 24 at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem.

“Linda has been so supportive of this school for as long as I can remember,” said Grantsville Athletics Director Scott Mouritsen.

“She has been the face of the school for so long as our ticket taker and has great rapport with so many of our fans, visitors, and officials. Over the years, she has traveled all over the state to support the programs here at Grantsville High School.”

The A.D. said Linda takes the time to write notes to various students throughout the school year to let them know that she is watching them and appreciating what they are trying to accomplish.

“I was so happy for her to receive this award and I was so happy how well the student section and our home crowd responded to her winning this award, they were amazing! I can’t say enough good things about all the things that Linda Wingfield has done for Grantsville High School,” Mouritsen said.

From Linda:

What is important about high school activities?

“When you are involved in high school activities, it gives you the opportunity to form new lifelong relationships with individuals from the school and community. How you play the game is not always as important as what the outcome of the game teaches you. Being involved in high school sports, you learn real life situations and how to overcome hurdles when they are presented to the athletes.”

What is your philosophy of high school sports and activities?

“I believe that high school activities teach you about fundamental values of working hard, perseverance, dedication, and camaraderie. I also believe that it builds character and lifelong relationships. Being a part of high school activities is a great way to expand your horizons in all aspects of life.”

Why do you enjoy high school sports and activities?

“In my high school career. I was fortunate to participate in volleyball, softball and tennis. Playing sports taught me values that I carry with me in my everyday life. The most enjoyable part about being involved with high school sports is watching the students play their best game and just simply because it is relaxing.”