Grantsville, Tooele and Stansbury volleyball received their first RPI rankings for the year on Sept. 11. According to the UHSAA 4A RPI rankings, Stansbury is no.12 and Tooele is no.15. There are 26 schools in the 4A classification this year; Green Canyon currently sits at number one. In the 3A RPI, Grantsville checked in at no.15 out of 18 teams, with Carbon topping the 3A teams.

RPI is based on several factors including wins and losses, strength of schedule and the strength of schedule of the teams played.

Tooele Assistant Coach Heather Staten noted his team is moving up.

“Our goal is to continue to improve in competitiveness and skills, Staten said. “Moving into the second half of the season, we are seeing great growth in our players and as a team.

“We’re very excited for the remainder of the season,” she added. “We’ve intentionally loaded our schedule with tough non-region games to prepare us for postseason play.”.

Tooele is currently 5-9 on the season, sitting second place in Region 10 with a 3-1 Region 10 record. With region wins over Jordan, Murray and Hillcrest, the Buffs only region loss has been to Stansbuy. They faced Park City, no.1 ranked team in the region, on Tuesday.

Stansbury owns a 7-6 overall record with a 3-2 record in Region 10. Stansbury, currently fourth in Region 10, prevailed over Jordan, Murray and Tooele and fell to Hillcrest and Park City in region play. Next up for the Stallions is a game against the 2-7 Cottonwood. The Stallions topped the other Tooele County teams for local bragging rights, with a 3-0 victory over Tooele and 3-0 win against Grantsville.

The Cowboys, under first-year head coach Jen Nordgren, have compiled a 6-8 overall record and are perfect in Region 13 at 1-0. Thursday, Grantville earned their first region victory over Ben Lomond 25-13, 25-3, 25-7, but they face a tough challenge on the road this week going up against no. 5 Ogden and no. 4 Morgan.