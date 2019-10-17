Ukrainian educators visit with Tooele City leaders

Delegation is here to exchange best practices for inclusive education for special needs children ♦

A delegation of Ukrainian educators met with Tooele City leaders at City Hall on Wednesday as part of an educational best practices exchange with local leaders and schools.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn introduced the delegation during a City Council meeting. The mayor, council and delegates later met in City Hall’s foyer to exchange gifts.

The visiting educators were here as part of the Open World Leadership Center, which is an agency of the U.S. Congress.

“The [OWLC] program started in 1999 and since then, thousands have come through the program,” Winn said while introducing the delegates. “These individuals tonight are young professionals from the former Soviet states who came to the United States to learn and share with colleagues of similar professions and this group is involved in the education of children with special needs. That is so admirable for each one of you, and we are so grateful that you are here tonight.”

According to a press release from The Open World Leadership Center, the agency sent the delegation to Tooele on Oct. 11 and the trip will conclude Saturday. The delegation consists of five professionals and is accompanied by Alina Mosendz, a bicultural facilitator, and Serhiy Zhykharez, an interpreter. Open World participants are being hosted by Tooele Sister Cities, Inc.

In Tooele and Salt Lake metro areas, delegates collaborated on best practices for Inclusive education, observed and discussed with educators in Granite and Jordan School districts who specialize in inclusive education, and heard a presentation from the Autism Council of Utah and Utah Rep. Carol Spackman Moss. The delegation is staying in the homes of local residents who serve as hospitality hosts, according to the press release.

“We are very thrilled with the visit and we are happy to be here,” said delegate Viktoria Kozyr. “We are extremely impressed with the level of equipment that you have in your schools for special needs children and how much that equipment is specialized for every child’s need. It’s amazing to see how much the teachers are trying to reach every child.”

According to the press release, more than 27,000 current and future leaders from post-Soviet era countries have participated in the Open World program. Open World offers one of the most effective exchange programs to promote mutually beneficial options for depolarized engagement between future national leaders.

Program participants are provided with extensive exposure to American politics, accountable governance and citizen diplomacy while being hosted by American Families, according to the press release.

More information about Open World is available at openworld.gov.