  • UMC Karting Supervisor Andrew Adams takes a spin on one of the four state-of-the-art racing simulators at the UMC Kart Track. These new machines run full-motion iRacing software, with three 50-inch screens per simulator. Drivers use the software to train, but the units are available to the public to rent.
  • A corporate group takes to the karting course on Wednesday afternoon. Utah Motorsports Campus now features brand new karts available for rental.
August 24, 2017
UMC adds new kinds of fun to its fast repertoire of thrills

Additions include new karts, UTVs and racing simulators 

Utah Motorsports Campus is now offering three new kinds of speed for public enjoyment.

While the Kart Center at UMC has been around for a while, UMC recently replaced its entire eight-year old fleet of karts with 24 brand-new, single-seat Righetti carts.

The new karts are belt driven, which makes maintenance easier, according to Travis Williams, Kart Center director. They are also more responsive than the old carts and have a top speed of 40 to 50 mph.

The Kart Center has also added light for night karting, which has been very popular, according to Brittany Astorga, Kart Center manager.

The Kart Center building is also the home of four state-of-the-art racing simulators.

The same full-motion iRacing software used to train professional race car drivers powers the UMC simulators, according to John Gardner, UMC public relations manager.

Each simulator driver sits in a suspended seat in front of three 50-inch screens. The driver experiences the real feel and sound of rounding the corners on the track. Imagine playing your video game on an IMAX screen while the floor tilts underneath you.

The UMC road racecourse will soon be scanned in and will be available as one of the many real racecourses available for the driver to select, according to Gardner.

In addition to new karts and the racing simulators, UMC now has a herd of 10 single seat Polaris Ace 570 utility task vehicles for rent to drive on a modified version of UMC’s Off-Road Short Course.

After instructional and safety briefing, buckled in UTV drivers will be lead around the course once by an instructor, and then turned loose to zip around the course and kick up dust, according to Andrew Adams, Polaris program supervisor.

Hold on tight because the course includes some steep-banked curves. The Polarises are regulated, so drivers can’t go over 35 mph on the course.

The karts, simulators, and Polaris UTVs are all available for both individual and group use. Check out utahmotorsportscampus.com for schedules and rental prices.

