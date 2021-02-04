UMC announces partnership with Godfrey Proof

Music, lifestyle, stunt and motorsport events on the horizon ♦

Utah Motorsports Campus has formed a strategic partnership with Godfrey Proof, Utah’s hottest new branding and lifestyle company.

Godfrey Proof is the brainchild of Gregg Godfrey, internationally known world-record holder and creator of Nitro Circus. Godfrey Proof, a subsidiary of Godfrey Entertainment, has relocated their headquarters to UMC and looks to utilize the state-of-the-art facility to create events and experiences that are unparalleled in North America, according to Dixon Hunt, UMC General Manager.

“We are very happy to announce this new partnership with Godfrey Proof,” said Hunt. “They are an exciting new company with great ideas and great connections throughout the industries in which we want to be involved, and we think that this will help both companies grow and prosper as well as taking UMC to a new level of awareness and excitement.”

“We are so excited for this new relationship between Godfrey Proof and UMC,” said Godfrey, “Chief Troublemaker” of Godfrey Proof. “Over the past 60 years, our family has been involved in many events in Utah, and this partnership will allow us to be involved in many more.”

The Godfrey name is certainly familiar among fans and participants of action sports. Over the past two decades, Gregg Godfrey has been involved in some of the most iconic action-sports events, activities, and brands in the world, including Nitro Circus, Nitro World Games, Thrillbillies and Godfrey Entertainment.

Utilizing that extensive experience and the connections and influence it has generated, Godfrey Proof is now poised to help elevate the awareness and excitement levels of its partner companies and will also serve as a platform for the next generation of the Godfrey family, headed by Gregg’s son Chanler, to get involved with the family business.

UMC is perfectly positioned, both literally and figuratively, to benefit massively from Godfrey Proof’s influence. The 511-acre facility’s location, just west of Salt Lake City, is ideal to attract fans and participants from throughout the western United States, and UMC’s design lends itself to the types of music, lifestyle, stunt and motorsport events in which Godfrey Proof specializes.

Another benefit to UMC will be the recent partnership between Godfrey Proof and Cornerstone, an experiential agency based in American Fork, Utah, that enjoys a reputation as one of America’s leading A/V innovators.

This combination will help drive the UMC/Godfrey Proof partnership by bringing together the exciting elements of speed and racing with amazing storytelling and high-end production values, according to Godfrey.

“UMC is one of the premier sites for motorsports and events in the western United States,” Godfrey said. “We could not be more ecstatic about partnering with them at this time. Get ready for the future!”

The first combined effort of UMC and Godfrey Proof will take place on Feb. 6, when Godfrey Proof hosts a Cars and Coffee event at UMC in conjunction with the regularly scheduled Winter Open Weekend event, in which participants can do drifting, autocross or drive on the racetrack. In conjunction with this, Godfrey Proof is offering a giveaway of an all-expenses-paid, three-tiered driver’s experience that will include training in drifting, track driving and off-road racing. Contest entry details are available at www.GodfreyProof.com.

“We are excited for this first event with Godfrey Proof,” continued Hunt. “We’ve wanted to do Cars and Coffee here for years, and Godfrey Proof looks like they can unlock the enthusiasm needed for that. We are actively brainstorming with the Godfrey Proof team to create more new, exciting music, lifestyle, stunt and motorsport events and opportunities, and we look forward to announcing those in the near future.”

For questions regarding UMC, call 435-277-8000 or visit the track’s website atwww.UtahMotorsportsCampus.com. For more information on Godfrey Proof, visit their website at www.GodfreyProof.com.