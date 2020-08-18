UMC makes waves with new rave

New type of COVID-19 concert event scheduled for UMC ♦

Utah Motorsports Campus is joining forces with KPM Promotions to present Roll’n Rave, a two-day Electronic Dance Music concert, on September 11-12.

This will be a very unique event, designed like a drive-in theater, to provide live music to fans while observing COVID-19 social distancing requirements, according to Dixon Hunt, UMC General Manager.

“We have worked closely with KPM Promotions and the Tooele County Health Department to create a new type of concert event,” said Hunt. “The health and well-being of our guests is our number-one priority, and we think we’ve come up with an innovative and intelligent way to provide live music while maintaining social-distancing protocols. We hope everyone will come out and enjoy the show!”

Daniel Krotz, partner at KPM Promotions, is excited about their collaboration with UMC to create this innovative approach to an EDM concert.

“KPM Promotions is proud of our newly-forged partnership with Utah Motorsports Campus,” Krotz said. ”The venue selection process featured rigorous vetting to ensure that the eventual home of Roll’n Rave shared our views on patron health and event safety. The UMC staff have gone above and beyond to integrate their own comprehensive COVID-19 protocols with those established by KPM.”

Artists scheduled to appear at the UMC concert include Subtronics, Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey, Squnto, Sodown, Sumthin Sumthin and Kumarion on Friday, and Riot Ten B2B Sullivan King, Wooli, Kai Wachi, G-Rex, Stuca and Sweet Teeth on Saturday.

The event will be staged similarly to a drive-in movie, with each vehicle occupying a designated 20×18-foot area.

Only vehicle occupants will be allowed in each vehicle’s designated area. The anticipated attendance is 2,500 attendees or 500 vehicles.

Every single person at the concert — guests, staff, artists, crew — will be temperature-checked prior to entering the facility, and those with temperatures over 99.9 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed access.

In addition, masks will be mandatory for everyone outside of a vehicle, all guests and staff will be required to maintain social distancing in public areas, and all high-traffic areas and surfaces, including restrooms, will be cleaned and sanitized hourly by a professionally trained cleaning crew.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. each day, and tickets will be sold per vehicle, with a maximum of five people per vehicle.

Prices range from $200/vehicle/day to $625/vehicle/day for VIP access. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketfairy.com/event/roll-n-rave-drive-in-sep2020/.

“While Roll’n Rave’s overarching goal is to bring the joy of live music back to the community in these trying times,” Krotz said, “safety is our number-one concern for all patrons and staff. From the earliest planning stages of this event, every decision we’ve made has been viewed through this lens. We’ve worked tirelessly in concert with county health officials, venue medical staff and industry-leading event health and safety consultants to maximize the safety of our event and all who attend.”

Hunt added that UMC has experience operating under health department guidance for COVID-19.

“We take COVID safety very, very seriously,” saidHunt. “We are an event venue, and our livelihood depends on our ability to create safe events for our guests. We were one of the first businesses in Tooele County to submit a detailed COVID-19 Action Plan to the county. We were one of the first venues in North America to host a NASCAR-sanctioned race with fans in attendance. Our Kart Center and Fun Depot facilities are operating daily, and we’re hosting races almost every weekend. We have taken every single measure we can think of to ensure safety, and so far we have been successful. A lot of thought and planning has gone into the Roll’n Rave concert, and we are confident that it will be an innovative, fun and safe event for our guests.”