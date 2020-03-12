UMC will operate with caution to prevent spread of coronavirus

Utah Motorsports Campus will remain open, operate all of its events as normal, and will take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the facility, a press release says.

UMC will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and will make additional changes to its policies when necessary, according to the release.

The racetrack wants to reassure the public that it is doing everything possible to ensure safety for everyone at the facility in response to the World Health Organization announcing Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak is now considered a global pandemic.

“Since we are an outdoor facility, our concerns are different than they might be for other event venues whose events take place indoors,” according to the release. “We have only a few public ‘touch points,’ and those are being meticulously monitored and disinfected on an ongoing basis.”

The release further says, “Our parent company, the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group of China, has already had to deal with the coronavirus and has been most helpful in offering advice, assistance and support to our staff.

“We will be following guidelines posted by the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, the Utah Department of Health and the Tooele County Health Department to minimize the risk of Coronavirus to our employees, tenants, partners and guests.”

For event or ticket information, or for questions regarding UMC, call 435-277-8000 or visit the track’s website at UtahMotorsportsCampus.com.