Underage drinking prevention messaging in Soelberg’s

Soelberg’s Market in Grantsville now carries a strong uderage drinking prevention message, thanks to a collaborative community effort.

Several community prevention groups got together with community leaders on the evening of June 7 to show the underage drinking prevention messaging that has been installed in Soelberg’s Market by Parents Empowered, the state’s underage drinking prevention campaign group in the store’s Grantsville location.

Community leaders were invited to walk through the store to see the messaging at 5:30 p.m. with North Tooele Communities That Care, Grantsville Communities That Care, Tooele County Health Department officials, the Grantsville Mayor, and Parents Empowered.

Kevin Neff, prevention specialist at the Tooele County Health Department and chair of the Grantsville City Communities That Care Coalition, showed those in attendance the signs placed strategically throughout the store.

Neff showed three signs by the east doors near the customer service counter which read “Eat together regularly to help keep your child alcohol free; play together to prevent underage drinking; and have fun together. It helps prevent underage drinking.”

“This is an evidence-based statement,” Neff said, pointing at the “eat together regularly” sign. “We do know that families who eat together five to seven times a week are 33% less likely to have their kids engage in any kind of alcohol or drug use. This can make a big difference.”

Neff continued the tour by leading the group through the store and showed them several more posters that said things like “Parents’ strong disapproval is the number one reason kids don’t drink underage” and “Don’t let good brains go bad. Protect kids’ developing brains from the harms of alcohol”.

“Some parents have the idea that as long as it’s in their house, it’s okay,” Neff said, pointing at one of the signs. “That’s not the case, because drinking underage can wire a young brain for addiction and we also do know that any amount of underage drinking can cause permanent brain damage.”

Neff explained that the signs have been installed in the Stansbury location as well.

After the walk-through at the store, the group headed to the Grantsville City Park to listen to a few speakers, eat donuts, and play lawn games.

At the park, Neff spoke providing the group, which now included those who had attended the walk-through and those at the park curious about what was going on with more statistics related to underage drinking.

“We have data that shows in 2021, the SHARP survey showed that 18.9% of Tooele County youth had tried alcohol in their lifetime and 5.5% had used alcohol in the past 30 days,” he said. “Additionally, over 40% of those who drank in the last year reported getting alcohol from home with their parents’ permission.”

Neff said he is thankful Soelberg’s allowed the messaging to be installed in their store as part of the campaign.

“We wanted to provide some messaging, because every time a family goes to buy ingredients for meals, they can be reminded of the role that parents have to protect their children, and to talk about the importance of bonding, and spending time with children,” Neff said.

Neff continued on to say that anyone who knows a child can help to prevent underage drinking, including aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

After Neff spoke, Peter Clegg, Tooele County Health Department prevention coordinator, reiterated the importance of preventing underage drinking.

“Together we can make a big difference in our community, and make our kids healthier, and have brighter futures,” he said.

Neil Critchlow, Grantsville Mayor spoke last.

“This is a message we really have to press forward on,” he said. “Our kids are the most valuable asset to our community…The statement that it takes a village to raise them is true. It takes our city to raise the children. We need to be good examples and help them to understand these things.”

Critchlow closed out his speech by thanking Soelberg’s for partnering with the campaign.

After the event, the Transcript Bulletin caught up with Doug Murakami, chair of the Parents Empowered Underage Drinking Prevention Work Group, who told us more about the campaign.

“We are funded by the legislature,” he said. “We understand that it’s so much more than just a professional media campaign… It’s at the community level where the rubber meets the road. When you have leaders like Mayor Critchlow and local prevention people stand up and say it is a problem, that’s what makes the difference…We are here to support all the people at the local level to say thank you for their efforts.”

To learn more about the campaign, please visit parentsempowered.org.