Underpass ribbon cutting held in Stansbury Park

New pedestrian underpass connects two halves of Stansbury divided by SR-138 ♦

An underpass in Stansbury Park, which has been in the works since 2018, is now complete. A private ribbon cutting was held Saturday.

Funding for the underpass has been in the works since 2018, according to Kimberly Clausing, with the Tooele County Health Department.

In April of 2018, the Stansbury Park Service Agency applied for a Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant. As a result they received a $150,000 grant from the State Office of Outdoor Recreation for the underpass.

In December of 2018, the service agency coordinated funding with Rep. Sager’s and former Toeole County Commissioner Myron Bateman, which allotted them $400,000 to put towards the project, according to Clausing.

The Tooele County Health Department also received a grant of $100,000 to put towards the project, along with impact fees from builders.

According to Clausing, the underpass is included in the active transportation plan, which was approved by the Tooele County commissioners in December of 2018.

Construction on the underpass began in April of this year and was completed on July 30, according to Brenda Spearman, a member of the Stansbury Park Service Agency board of directors.

At first, Spearman said that construction would be complete at the end of June but the contractors ran into some minor problems, which pushed construction to be finished at the end of July.

“All of the cement pieces were finished in the beginning of July,” Spearman stated. “They had to put in the asphalt on the north and south sides. Most of the landscaping was finished last week, but there is still a little more landscaping work that need to be done.”

According to Spearman, the underpass, which travels under SR-138 and Delgada Road, is a “great” way to connect the north and south sides of Stansbury Park.

She said it makes it safer for individuals to travel to the other side of the park without having to cross busy roads.

“The underpass provides a safe passage for people to cross 138. It’s kind of fun to be able to go under a road too,” she said. “A lot of people have been able to use it. A lot of people are even biking through it.”

The project was completed by Stapp Construction, a company based out of Salt Lake.