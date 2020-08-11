Unemployment benefit claims continue to drop

But they’re still ahead of pre-COVID19 levels ♦

Statewide. both new and continued claims for unemployment benefits continue to decline, a sign that although many Utahns continue to be unemployed — conditions are improving, according to Department of Workforce Services officials.

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,080 for the week of July 26 to August 1, 2020 with a total of $75 million in benefits paid out. That’s a decrease of 977 claims from the previous week, a 16.1% reduction.

The number of continued claims declined from 83,716 to 81,439, a reduction of 2,277 claims, or a 2.7% decline.

“Over the past two weeks we have seen new unemployment claims drop by 28% while also seeing a continued, gradual decrease in ongoing unemployment claims” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Certainly employment continues to be impacted for many, but this improvement is critical as the $600 federal stimulus has expired for all claimants.”

In addition, job attachment status for active claimants will end effective August 15, 2020. This does not result in ineligibility, however to remain on the benefit all claimants will be required to register for work as well as make and report at least four job contacts each week they are requesting the unemployment benefit, according to the DWS.

The DWS updated their report on the four-week moving average of new unemployment claims for Tooele County to include the average for the week of June 22 to 28 as 133. That is compared to 30the same week of 2019, but below the peak of 771 for the week of March 30 to April 5, 2020.

Individuals whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19, can visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.