Unemployment benefit claims jump in March

Utah to deliver federal $600 weekly unemployment COVID-19 bonus ♦

Unemployment in Tooele County dropped to near its lowest level in three decades in February 2020, but when the March 2020 report is released data watchers can expect to see a sharp rise.

The February 2020 unemployment rate for Tooele County was 2.6%, according to the Department of Workforce Services.

That comes close to the 2.5% unemployment rate set in March 2007, the lowest unemployment rate in Tooele County found in data that goes back as far as January 1990.

However, looking at the number of new claims for unemployment benefits made in March 2020, it looks like the unemployment rate will climb when March numbers are announced — largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the DWS.

The number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 33,076 for the week of March 29 to April 4, 2020.

“This is a historic high,” said Kevin Burt, unemployment insurance division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It’s even higher than the previous weekly report at 28,560, and it is over 2800% greater than the normal weekly average received by the Department of Workforce Services.”

In Tooele County, the four week moving average of initial unemployment claims was 672 for the 16th week of 2020, which ended on April 11, compared to 23 for the 16th week of 2019.

“We continue to receive new claims at an unprecedented level,” Burt said. “The Unemployment Insurance Division staff’s priority is getting payments out. Amidst this workload, the team stands out as one of the first states in the nation to make federal stimulus programs available. I am proud of their outstanding work and the critical resources they’re providing to Utahns.”

Utah is one of the first states in the country to make the federal $600 stimulus program available. Claimants will see it included in their weekly benefit payments moving forward and retroactively for those that received a payment this week.

Congress approved an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits for up to four months as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Additionally, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance makes benefits available for self-employed individuals and others who aren’t eligible for traditional unemployment benefits. PUA will be available at jobs.utah.gov beginning early next week. However, claimants should expect 21-30 days for the processing of these applications, according to DWS officials.

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims this week, as self-identified by the claimant at the time of their filing, were office and administrative support at 12.9%, sales and related occupations at 11.4% and personal care and service at 10.2%, according to a DWS report.

Personal care and services includes barbers, hair stylists, cosmetologists, manicurists, pedicurists, and fitness trainers.

DWS officials recommend that if an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19.

“There they will find helpful resources and regularly updated FAQs as the department recognizes this is the first time for many filing for unemployment benefits,” said Burt.

Workshops are also available twice daily to help with this process. Individuals should apply online and take the time to complete their application fully. The division will contact the claimant if there is a need for additional information to process their claim; there is not a need for the claimant to contact the division, according to Burt.