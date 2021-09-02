Unemployment holds at 2.7%

Tooele County employers still looking for workers ♦

Tooele County’s unemployment rate has fallen to near pre-pandemic levels for the last three months, according to data released in August by the Department of Workforce Services.

DWS preliminary data for July 2021 lists Tooele County’s unemployment rate at 2.7%.

The county’s unemployment rate has been at 2.7% since May, according to DWS data.

Tooele County’s unemployment rate was at 2.4% from September 2019 through January 2020.

At 2.7% the unemployment rate is below what some economists refer to as “full-employment,” as some people fall into unemployment as they change jobs or people that quit looking for work are enticed back into the labor market by market conditions.

Some employers have reported labor shortages and increased wages as they compete for workers. Some of Tooele County’s largest private employers have billboard’s on state Route 36 advertising for workers.

Tooele County had a labor force of 35,796 people in July 2021, with 34,832 employed and 964 unemployed and seeking employment, according to the DWS report.

DWS chief economist Mark Knold reported that Utah’s labor shortages may be due to a lag between the quick rebound of Utah’s businesses and the return of labor.

“Labor shortages have been a buzz word recently, but despite that the Utah economy has grown significantly over the past three months,” said Knold “By late spring, Utah commerce had reverted to its preCOVID levels. Job openings were abundant. Labor, however, did not return as quickly, and thus the call of labor shortages. But labor has been responding. Otherwise, the Utah economy would not have been able to produce two full percentage points of job growth in just the past three months.”

While Tooele County’s labor force continues to be dependent on jobs in other counties, primarily Salt Lake County, DWS data shows that job growth in Tooele County has outpaced other counties and wages offered by those jobs are helping to increase Tooele County’s average monthly payroll.

There were 19,132 non-farm jobs in Tooele County during July 2021, which was 15.1% over the pre-COVID-19 July 2019 employment of 16,628 people in Tooele County.

Statewide, jobs were up 4.2% in July 2021 over the 2019 level.

In the Salt Lake City Metropolitan Statistical Area, composed of Salt Lake and Tooele counties, the largest growth by percentage in jobs for July 2021 occured in the goods producing sector.

The number of jobs in the goods producing sector — natural resources, mining, construction and manufacturing — in the Salt Lake City MSA in July 2021 was roughly 115,400, a 7.2% increase over the 2019 level of approximately 107,600 jobs, according to the DWS.

Jobs in the government sector in the Salt Lake City MSA for July 2021 were down by 5% compared to July 2019. They dropped from 105,800 to 100,500, a 5.0% decline.

The government sector job losses were in state and local government, with federal jobs holding steady with no change in numbers from July 2019 to July 2021.

Job growth in Salt Lake City’s MSA public sector compensated for the government sector job loss, creating an overall increase in jobs of 3.1% for July 2021 over July 2019.

The majority of new jobs in Tooele County are manufacturing jobs, which tend to be higher paying full-time jobs with plenty of hours. This has contributed, in part, to an increase in the county’s monthly average wage, according to DWS officials.

Looking at other economic indicators for Tooele County, initial unemployment insurance claims in Tooele County for the week ending Aug. 30, were 30, down from the 35 reported for the same week of July 2020, but above the 24 claims for the same week of 2019.

Dwelling unit building permits year-to-date in Tooele County were up 69%. And gross taxable sales for the first quarter of 2021 were up by 28.5% over the first quarter of 2020.

Statewide first quarter 2021 gross taxable sales were up 20.5% in 2021, according to DWS data.

Statewide, the unemployment rate for July 2021 was 2.6%. Unemployment among Utah’s 29 counties in July 2021 ranged from a high of 5.6% in Uintah County to a low of 1.7% in Cache County. Nationwide the July 2021 unemployment rate was 5.4%.