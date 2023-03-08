Unemployment holds steady at 2.8% for third month

Unemployment in Tooele County held steady at 2.8% in January 2023, according to a report released earlier this week by the Department of Workforce Services.

Tooele County’s unemployment rate has held at 2.8% since November 2022, according to DWS data.

The statewide unemployment rate has also been steady at 2.4% since November 2022.

In January 2022, Tooele County’s unemployment rate was 2.4%

“Utah begins the new year right where the old one left off, with a strong economy employing large amounts of new labor,” said Department of Workforce Services’ Chief Economist Mark Knold. “Each year in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reviews the past year’s employment rates and makes revisions based on updated information. The year-end revisions for 2022 show an economy that grew more rapidly than originally estimated. Interestingly, the unemployment rates for 2022 were revised slightly upward. This shows that more people were looking for work last year. This is a reflection on the strength of the 2022 economy as more people felt confident to go looking for a job. It also helps to explain how the economy continued to grow in the face of limited labor availability.”

Statewide jobs increased by 2.8% in the last 12 months. Employment in Tooele County was down 0.1% in January 2022, dropping from 19,125 jobs in January 2021 to 19,105 jobs in January 2022.

In the last week of 2022 there were 41 initial unemployment claims filed in Tooele County compared to 30 for the same time period in 2021. There were 61 initial unemployment claims filed in the last week of 2021 in Tooele County.

At 2.4% unemployment, Tooele County ranks as the 14th lowest unemployment rate out of Utah’s 29 counties.

The highest unemployment rate was 4.8% in Wayne County. The lowest unemployment rate was 2.0% in Juab County. The national unemployment rate for January 2022 was 3.4%.