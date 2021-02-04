Unemployment rate continues to drop

‘The stage is set for an optimistic 2021,’ says state economist ♦

Unemployment in Utah continued to drop in December 2020 following the pandemic induced jump in April 2020.

Statewide, the unemployment rate in December 2020 fell to 3.5%. Tooele County’s unemployment rate was higher, at 4.8%, but still fell from November’s 5.0% unemployment rate in the county, according to a report from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

Not only was unemployment down, the number of jobs — both statewide and in Tooele County — grew when comparing December 2020 to December 2019.

Employment in Tooele County grew by 244 jobs from 16,656 jobs in December 2019 to 16,900 jobs in Tooele County in 2020 for a 1.5% growth. Statewide the job growth rate for December 2020 was 0.6%, according to the DWS report.

“In December, Utah became the second state economy to flip from COVID-induced job losses back to economic expansion,” reported Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Entering the economic downturn with balanced economic fundamentals was the key for Utah to have absorbed significant job losses and in nine months reversed them. There is room for additional improvement, but the stage is set for an optimistic 2021.”

Ten private-sector major industry groups posted net year-over job gains in Utah, while three industry groups remain with year-over employment declines; including Leisure and Hospitality Services, Information, and Mining, according to Knold.

The higher job growth rate in Tooele County dates back to September 2020, which prompted the DWS to report that “Tooele County’s economy is weathering the global pandemic better than much of the state.”

Tooele County’s four-week moving average of initial unemployment insurance benefits dipped below the average for 2019 for the first time since the pandemic started in the last week of 2020.

Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services noticed on Jan 28, 2021 that statewide new unemployment claims dropped during the first month of 2021.

“However, we have now seen an overall decrease in new claims for two consecutive weeks along with the recent publication of a 3.6% unemployment rate for the state of Utah,” Burt said, “both positive indicators that employment opportunities continue to exist as Utah’s economy recovers from this difficult pandemic.”

However, Burt reminded those on unemployment benefits that the federally-funded extension of benefits has a limit.

“With the federally-funded extended unemployment benefits, we continue to see a high volume of claims and benefits being paid out to support Utahns through this pandemic,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is critical to remember that the extended benefits are currently set to expire on March 13, 2020; actively looking for work remains critical and Utah’s diverse economy offers a variety of employment opportunities.”

The lowest December 2020 unemployment rate in Utah was 2.9% in both Cache and Rich counties. The highest unemployment rate was 10.0% in San Juan. Statewide the unemployment rate for December 2020 was 3.6%. The U.S. unemployment rate for December 2020 was 6.7%.