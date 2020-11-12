Unemployment rose to 5.8% in September

‘More people are finding work and more people are looking for work,” says state economist ♦

Unemployment in Utah rose from 4.1% in August to 5.0% in September. Unemployment in Tooele County followed the state trend, increasing from 5.6% in August to 5.8% in September, according to a report from the Department of Workforce Services.

However, the increase is the result of more people looking for work, rather than a downturn in the economy, according to a state economist.

“Despite what the unemployment rate uptick may construe, Utah’s economic rebound continues,”said Mark Knold, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Jobs continue working their way back across nearly all industry sectors; some faster than others. The unemployment rate rise, in part, reflects both people expiring their unemployment benefits and becoming aggressive in searching for a job. This increased job-search activity is reflected in the labor force participation rate, as it increased by more than a full percentage point over last month. More people are finding work and more people are looking for work.”

Tooele County had a workforce of 34,649 in September 2020 with 32,656 employed and 1,993 unemployed and looking for work, according to the DWS report.

Both the state and the county’s September unemployment rate are below the 7.9% national unemployment rate for September.

Tooele County’s four week moving average of new unemployment claims has continued to drop from its peak of 771 for week ending April 5 to 46 for the week ending Oct. 4. However, for the same week in 2019, the average number of claims was 25.

The majority of the initial claims for unemployment benefits have come from the professional/business services sector, which includes temporary employment services, according to the Department of Workforce services.

The number of jobs in Tooele County contracted slightly in September 2020, dropping from 16,790 in September 2019 to 16,821,a drop of 31 jobs for a 0.2% decrease.

During the same time period, the number of jobs in neighboring Salt Lake County dropped by 2.5%.

The majority of job losses have been in the leisure/hospitality sector, according to the DWS.

Gross taxable sales, another economic indicator, was up by 18.8% in the first quarter of 2020 in Tooele County and up by 33.4% in the second quarter of the year.

Tooele County’s unemployment rate for September 2020 ranks as the 14th highest among the 29 counties in Utah. The highest rate is 12.6% in Grand County. The lowest rate is 3.4% in Cache County.