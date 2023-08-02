Unequal value growth leaves business owners with higher tax burden for 2023

Commercial property value climbed while residential values dropped ♦

Each year property tax rates for each entity that collects property tax is recalculated based on the total assessed value of all property as of January 1.

The new rate is set so each entity will receive the same amount of property tax in the new year as they did in the previous year, plus the property tax from any new property — like new homes or commercial buildings — that were not on the previous year’s property tax list.

Taxing entities that want to collect more property tax revenue than this certified property tax rate allows them must head to the public in a process known in Utah as “Truth in Taxation.”

Truth in Taxation requires specific public notices in content, timing and location posted followed by a public hearing before a higher property tax rate can be adopted.

Ideally, as property values go up, the certified rate goes down, leaving the property owner paying roughly the same amount each year — if their property value changes at the same rate as total value of properties in their taxing entity.

In 2022, Tooele County Assessor Jake Parkinson pointed out a peculiarity in this process — the total assessed value combines the values of three distinct types of property: residential property, commercial property (both real and personal property) and centrally assessed property.

Residential property includes houses and associated land. Primary residences in Utah are taxed on 55% of their assessed value.

Commercial property includes land and buildings, taxed at 100% of their current value. Business personal property is anything inside or outside of a building, including desks, chairs, computers, and equipment — almost anything owned by the business not permanently attached to the land. Centrally assessed properties include property for mines, utilities and railroads. These properties are assessed by the state and then the state assigns a portion of the value to each county.

In 2022, Parkinson pointed out that residential property increased in value greater than the increase of commercial property. This led to a higher increase in taxes collected from residential property as all properties are taxed with the same rate.

In 2023, Parkinson has pointed out that the situation is reversed. January 2023 property valuations show that combined residential values in Tooele County dropped by 5% while total commercial property values increased by 35%. This will shift a greater burden of the property tax load on to businesses.

This means that at the certified rate businesses may pay more property tax in 2023 than they did in 2022 while residential property owners may pay less. This will shift a greater burden of the property tax load on businesses.

Part of the increase in commercial property is due to more data on commercial property sales being available to assessors to help set property values.

As a non-disclosure state, commercial entities are not required to disclose the sales amount when they sell property, leading to Tooele County normally having data from around 8 to 9 sales per year.

To mitigate that lack of data, assessors use a five-year analysis of sales in Tooele County as well as looking at commercial sales in other countites.

In 2022, the county had data from 22 sales, according to Parkinson.

Notices of property valuation and tax changes have been recently mailed to owners of property in the county. If you think a mistake was made in your assessed value, the notice contains instructions on how to appeal the assessed value. Appeals must be filed by Sept. 15. This isn’t a local rule, it is part of the state tax code.

Some discrepancies in valuation information, like the amount of square feet, bathroom counts, basements, or outbuilding information can be verified online and may be able to be resolved with a phone call to the assessors office, according to Parkinson.

The formal appeal process is handled by the County Auditor’s Office, in person at the County Building Room at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City in room 221, by mail, or online at boe.tooeleco.org.

While the deadline is Sept. 15, Parkinson encourages taxpayers not to wait.