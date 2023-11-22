One person passed away after a fire broke out in a truck and trailer near Vernon last week.

Firefighters from the Vernon Fire Department were dispatched to the Lookout Pass area just off of the Pony Express Trail and about six miles west of Vernon around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, after someone passing by noticed a large fire in the area, according to Sgt. Nicholas Yale with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The Vernon Fire Department and Tooele County Sheriff’s Office responded and found a truck and a small cargo trailer fully engulfed in flames and approximately a mile area around the truck and trailer on fire.

Once they extinguished the fire, officers noticed a deceased individual inside the trailer. They were unable to determine if the individual was a man or a woman, Yale said.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for further investigation. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.