September 26, 2019
Union Pacific and County repaired railroad crossing on Droubay Road

“Finally” or “It’s about time” might be the words regular travelers along the south end of Droubay Road are saying this week.

It’s been over six months, but a rough railroad crossing on Droubay Road has finally been repaired, according to Rod Thompson, Tooele County roads director.

The County and Union Pacific Railroad crews worked together this week to fix the railroad crossing on Droubay Road north of Pine Canyon Road.

“Union Pacific repaired the part within their right of way and then our county crew was able to fill in the rest,” Thompson said.

He said the road department had been trying to coordinate the repair with Union Pacific for at least six months.

“Finally, Union Pacific said they had a group doing routine maintenance out here,” Thompson said. “And we jumped right on it.”

Thompson said he didn’t have an exact cost on the county’s share of the repair work at the time of the interview.

“There’s going to be a lot of happy people,” he said. “That crossing has been bad for a long time.”

 

