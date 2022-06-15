Unique a cappella band to perform this week at Fridays on Vine

The world-famous a cappella band “Eclipse 6” will perform at the Aquatic Center Park Friday evening as part of the Fridays on Vine concert series.

The event will kick off with a food truck at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. the group will begin performing.

Eclipse 6 began playing together when four of the current members, plus two former members, were attending college together at Utah State University, according to Dan Kartchner, a member of the band.

“During our time on campus, we had opportunities to sing and things kind of snowballed from there,” Kartchner explained.

The group received their “big break” when they auditioned for a singing gig at the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City.

During their audition, members of the band met and performed for Kenny Ortega, a world-famous filmmaker, touring manager, and choreographer. Ortega was in charge of the entertainment for the Olympics.

“They allowed us to sing at the opening ceremony,” Kartchner said. “We sang ‘Hard Times Come Again No More.’ That whole moment kind of changed our whole trajectory of performing, because it really gave us a lot of visibility and jump started our career.”

Since their Olympic debut Eclipse 6 has performed all over the world with tours through Asia and the US, surprising people with their unique a cappella performance. They have also released eight albums and performed at the Provo Stadium of Fire with Toby Keith and Larry King, and opened for Brooks and Dunn, Nellie Furtado, Train, and The Piano Guys.

They are currently working on a Christmas album.

“Sometimes people think of a cappella as a boring choir,” Kartchner said. “I think most people are pleasantly surprised when they come to our show. It’s not a choir. It sounds like a full band with instruments…We are very contemporary.”

This will be the group’s second performance at Fridays on Vine and the show will be family friendly.

“One audience we have always done well with is families,” Kartchner said. “What we do is very family friendly.”

The event will take place at the Aquatic Center Park in Tooele located at 200 W. and Vine Street.

“We’ve been singing together for many years and during the summertime singing outdoors for communities is one of our favorite things to do. It’s kind of like a hometown feel. It’s not a big stage with the lights but there’s something cool about summer nights and an intimate crowd at a park,” Kartchner said.

Those attending the concert should bring chairs or blankets to sit on.