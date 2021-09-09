‘Unique’ Tooele County wants its own Senator

The Legislative Redistricting Committee heard that Tooele County wants a resident of Tooele County in the State Senate and the County also wants to maintain the status quo with the County’s current House representation.

The 20 members of the Legislative Redistricting Committee — seven senators and 13 representatives — came to Grantsville High School to hear the thoughts and see proposed maps for redistricting from County residents.

Around 40 people turned out for the meeting held in the GHS auditorium at 6 p.m.

Tooele County Council Chairman Tom Trippp presented the commission with a partial map that creates a Senate seat that includes all of Tooele County and then adds population from another county to get to the ideal Senate district size.

The 2020 census puts the ideal Senate district at a population of 112,814. Tooele County’s 2020 census population of 72,698 puts it at 64% of the ideal Senate district.

Tripp explained that historically Tooele County, now the county with the seventh largest population, had a Senator that resided in the county.

“We just want our Senator back,” said Tripp. “Nothing against our present Senators, but we want representation by somebody that lives in our county.”

Tripp also said the County would like to maintain its current House representation with one district entirely within the county and another district with a plurality of voters in the county.

Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, the co-chair of the Legislative Redistricting Committee, has constituents from three counties, including Tooele County.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn, Rep. Doug Sagers, former County Republican party chairman Erik Gumbrecht, and State Republican Party Central Committee member from Tooele County Chad Saunders all spoke in support of Tripp’s recommendations.

“Tooele is unique and we need representation that lives in our county,” Winn said.

In an interview with the Transcript Bulletin before the meeting, Sandall, whose district crosses the Great Salt Lake and the West Deseret to connect Tooele County to Box Elder County explained some of the difficulty in finding a contiguous portion of population to combine with Tooele County.

With the state line on the west side of the county, the Great Salt Lake and desert to the north and a mountain range to the east, leaves only the south end of the county without a geographical obstacle, he said.

The Legislative Redistricting Committee is working on a condensed timeline this year with a delay in getting census data due to COVID-19.

By this time 10 years ago the redistricting committee already had released their proposed maps.

Rep. Paul Ray, Legislative Redistricting Committee co-chair, said the committee’s timeline for this year has been condensed.

After holding eight hearings around the state, the committee has set a Nov. 1 meeting date to meet with the Independent Redistricting Committee to review their recommended maps.

The Legislative Redistricting Committee will then hold several meetings with the objective of holding a special session of the state Legislature before Thanksgiving to approve new boundaries.

In the meantime anybody can go to redistricting.utah.gov and use the online map tool to draw a map of the entire state with suggested proper sized districts and submit it to the committee.