University of Utah’s first Lassonde Founders Program will include Stansbury High graduate

Austin Birch of Stansbury has been accepted into the inaugural group of Lassonde Founders for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute-a top-10 ranked division of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah.

The Institute welcomed the inaugural group of 31 students and two student directors as they moved into Lassonde Studios in August for the Fall 2020 semester.

“We’re excited to have these exceptional students join us this year as we launch this new program to support young entrepreneurs who want to spend their time at the university to grow a business idea, or maybe several, and learn how to launch a company,” said Troy D’Ambrosio, executive director of the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute and an assistant dean at the Eccles School.

The students admitted into the program applied by explaining their business idea and why they wanted to learn about entrepreneurship.

In the program, the students will receive a scholarship to live at Lassonde Studios, a nationally recognized innovation center and dorm. They will also receive extensive support for their startup ideas from the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute and the Department of Entrepreneurship & Strategy at the Eccles School.

Birch and the other Lassonde Founders get the opportunity to live with other serious entrepreneurs so they can learn from each other. They will join entrepreneurship classes and complete the three-course Lassonde+X academic program, where they will learn the entrepreneurial mindset.

The students will also have access to grants, workshops, mentor opportunities, makerspace, and much more provided by the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute.

“We designed the Lassonde Founders program to provide everything a student entrepreneur would need to succeed and have a life-changing experience,” D’Ambrosio said. “We look forward to working with each of them to help them grow their companies and help them grow as individuals. They will be learning skills to use for the rest of their lives.”

The Lassonde Founders admitted this year come from across the country and are studying many different majors, although many are interested in studying entrepreneurship. Their business ideas are even more diverse. Some are interested in fashion and nonprofits, others in engineering or video games.

The students will work toward creating a sustainable business.

Birch, whose major is listed as pre business BA, will have the opportunity to hone his ideas, develop a business model, build prototypes and much more.

The Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute is a nationally ranked hub for student entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of Utah. It is an interdisciplinary division of the David Eccles School of Business.

The first programs were offered in 2001, through the vision and support of Pierre Lassonde, an alumnus of the Eccles School and successful mining entrepreneur. The Institute now provides opportunities for thousands of students to learn about entrepreneurship and innovation. Programs include workshops, networking events, business-plan competitions, startup support, innovation programs, graduate seminars, scholarships, community outreach, and more. All programs are open to students from any academic major or background. The Lassonde Institute also manages Lassonde Studios, a five-story innovation space and housing facility for all students.