Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw posted the unofficial full election summary report on Nov. 21 on behalf of the municipalities in Tooele County and the special election to fill the U.S. House District 2 seat.

There were no changes in winners or losers from the election night report.

In the race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart in House District 2, Tooele County gave Celeste Maloy 6,815 votes or 59.1% of all votes cast for the office from Tooele County.

Districtwide, the Lieutenant Governor reports that Maloy received 87,865 votes or 56.9% of votes cast.

Stewart resigned due to his wife’s illness. His last day in office was Sept. 15. First elected in 2012, Stewart was re-elected in 2022 with 59.7% of the vote.

Maloy was a member of Stewart’s staff and she was endorsed by Stewart. She had several opponents in the Republican Party State Convention where she emerged the winner after five rounds of voting with 52.1% of the votes to former Utah House speaker Greg Hughes’ 47.9%. Maloy was then challenged by former Republican Party chairman Bruce Hough and former Utah House of Representatives member Becky Edwards in the primary election. Maloy won with 38.8% of the primary vote.

Tooele City voters returned Melodi Gochis to the city council with Gochis at the top of the list of vote-getters. Elected to the city council in 2017, Gochis fell 38 votes short of retaining her council seat in the 2021 election.

Tooele City also kept incumbent council members Justin Brady and Ed Hansen. Incumbent Tony Graf fell short of making the top three list of vote-getters and lost his seat on the city council after four years of service.

In Grantsville City, where no incumbents were on the ballot, voters selected Heidi Hammond, Rhett Butler, and Jeff Williams as city council members.

Stansbury voters ousted two incumbents for the Stansbury Service agency board. They replaced Randall Hinton with Kyle Shields and Ammon Jacobsmeyer with Brett Palmer.

Erda City held their first council election following the initial election after incorporation. Scott Droubay held on to his District 1 seat with 80.1% of the vote. Districts 3 and 5 had no incumbents running. Clyde Christensen won District 3 with 61% of the vote. Sheldon Birch won District 5 with 60% of the vote.

Lake Point City also had their first city council election following the initial election after incorporation. Lake Point elects their council at-large, like Tooele and Grantsville cities. Out of three candidates for Lake Point City Council, the top two vote-getters were Kathleen VonHatten and Kirk Pearson. Incumbent Doyle Garrard fell in third place.

Nobody filed to run for Wendover City Council by the deadline so they almost didn’t have a city council, which would have placed the city in an awkward position.

Several candidates came forward and filed as write-in candidates. Winning three seats on the Wendover City Council were Brandon Gassman, Adam Palafox and Manuel Carillo Gomez.

The top vote-getter was Grossman with 28.6%, although aggregated uncertified write-in candidates received a total of 30.4% of the vote.

Tooele City voters also approved Proposition #8 which removes the requirement that the City Recorder, which is not an elected position, be reappointed every two years. Along with other changes to the position, the Tooele City Recorder will now be similar to other city department heads.

County-wide, out of 38,042 registered voters, there were 11,937 ballots cast putting the voter turnout at 31.4%.