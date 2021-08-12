Unofficial results reveal primary election winners

21% of eligible voters returned ballots ♦

Overall, 21% of the eligible registered voters returned a ballot of the Aug. 10 municipal primary election, according to the Tooele County Clerk’s Office.

Three municipalities — Tooele City, Grantsville, and Erda — held a primary election on Tuesday to whittle down the number of people running for some of their positions in preparation for the November general election.

A primary is held for positions when the number of candidates for a position is more than twice the number of seats open for that position.

For example in Tooele City there will be two people elected to the city council in November. Tooele City’s council seats are all at-large — everybody votes for all the candidates, no districts. Six candidates filed to run for Tooele City Council so in the primary, voters voted for up to two candidates and the four candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election.

The top four vote-getters in the Tooele City Council race were incumbent city council member Melodi Gochis, former city council member Dave McCall, current city council member Maresa Mazione — appointed to fill the term of Scott Wardle, and Tooele City planning commission member Matt Robinson.

With 3,125 ballots cast in Tooele City, voter turnout was 16%, slightly ahead of the 15% turnout in the 2017 Tooele City primary.

Grantsville City held a primary for two city council positions with seven candidates running. They also held a primary to narrow down the number of mayoral candidates from four to two.

The top four vote-getters for Grantsville City Council were Scott Bevan, Jolene Jenkins, Erik Stromberg, and Derek Dalton.

Rhett Butler trails Dalton by 21 votes. Prior to the official approval of election results by the Grantsville City Council and mayor in their capacity as the Board of Canvassers, a final tally will be prepared by the county clerk that will include amy vote-by-mail ballots that arrived in mail after the last tally, if the ballots were postmarked on or before August 9. Any ballots that have not been able to be counted due to the inability to verify the voter’s signature that have been corrected by the voter before the canvass will also be added to the final tally. State law calls for the Board of Canvassers to meet between seven and 14 days after the election.

The top two vote-getters in the Grantsville mayoral primary were former city council member Neil Critchlow and current city council member Scott Stice.

There were 2,207 ballots cast in the Grantsville City primary for a 29% voter turnout. The 2017 primary turnout for the Grantsville City primary was 20%.

The new Erda City will elect five city council members by districts in the November general election.

A primary was held for Erda City Districts 1, 2 and 5.

The top two vote-getters in Erda City District 1 were Scott Droubay and Dave Judd. The top two-getters in Erda City District 2 were Terry Miner and Mindy Walters.

Erda City Council District 5 had three candidates, but one was disqualified after ballots were printed leaving Jess Bird and Lorri Woikowski as the Erda City District 5 candidates that will advance to the general election.

There were 511 ballots cast in Erda City Council Districts 1, 2 and 5 for 40% voter turnout.

The general election will be on Nov. 2.

The general election will include elections in Tooele City, Grantsville City, the town of Rush Valley, the town of stockton, the town of Vernon, Wendover City, Erda City, the Lake Point Improvement District, the North Tooele Fire District, the Stansbury Improvement District, the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Agency and the Stansbury Recreation Service Agency.