Unsealed federal complaint charges Tooele man with drug and pornography crimes

A federal complaint unsealed recently charges a Tooele resident with distribution of heroin in a case where another Tooele resident died from a drug overdose.

Andrew T. Whitehouse, 25, has been charged with distribution of heroin. Whitehouse is also charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography in the complaint, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

According to the complaint, on Oct. 7, 2018, Tooele City police responded to a residence on a call for a male who was unconscious and not breathing.

The father of the victim believed he had overdosed on drugs. Officers and emergency technicians were not able to revive the victim according to the statement.

Officers recovered a used syringe in the bathroom sink with what appeared to be heroin residue. They also found a needle mark on the victim’s wrist. A small baggie, commonly used to store amounts of heroin and a small scale were found, along with the victim’s cell phone, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office statement.

A medical examiner later determined that the victim died of “mixed drug and alcohol intoxication”. The drugs included heroin metabolites (morphine and 6-monoacetylmorphine) and a by-product of heroin production (codeine), according to the statement.

The cell phone that was found contained a text message conversation between the victim and a person identified as “Andrew” that started early in the morning on Oct. 7, 2018, with the victim asking Andrew for narcotics at 2:33 a.m. During the text message exchange, 34 messages were exchanged between the victim and Whitehouse’s phone until about 4:30 a.m. There were also 11 calls exchanged. The victim’s body was discovered around 7:15 a.m., the statement said.

According to the statement, Whitehouse told investigators when he arrived at the victim’s house, the victim only had $13. Whitehouse claimed the victim went back inside his home to find more money. While the victim was inside his home to collect more money, Whitehouse said he divided the heroin into a smaller amount to sell the victim only $13 worth of heroin.

Whitehouse said that when the victim returned without any more money, he decided to leave without selling him the heroin. Whitehouse also said that around 4:30 a.m. he told the victim to buy the drugs from someone else, according to the statement.

The victim’s phone however, indicates he had no further contact with anyone else that morning, according to the statement.

In the complaint, Whitehouse is also charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

In June 2019, a victim disclosed to police that she had received communications from a stranger who sent her a photo of herself naked from the waist up, identified her last name, and other personal information. The individual stated that he obtained the photography from a website.

According to the statement, the picture of the victim was posted to a website in April 2019 with the caption “more pictures where that came from.”

The victim recognized the photo as one of several taken of her engaged in sexual activity that she had sent to Whitehouse during 2012 when she was 15 years old. The victim said that Whitehouse knew her age at the time and asked her to pose in sexually explicit positions. The victim also said that she had sent Whitehouse more than 50 pictures, according to the statement.

According to the statement, in July 2019, police officers executed a search warrant at Whitehouse’s residence. A forensic review of the digital media seized from the house uncovered the photograph that the victim had been sent by the stranger. Police and investigators also found other photos of the 15-year-old.

The maximum potential sentence for distribution of heroin is 20 years in prison. If Whitehouse is convicted, federal prosecutors could seek an enhancement at sentencing for the victim’s death. Distribution of child pornography has a potential maximum sentence of up to 10 years, according to the statement.

Whitehouse is currently in custody.

A complaint is not a finding of guilt. Defendants charged in a complaint are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in court.

Prosecutors in the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the case. Special agents and task force officers with the DEA are investigating the case, with assistance from the Tooele City Police Department.