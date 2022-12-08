Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
December 8, 2022
UPDATE: 20 shots fired in Tooele City

As of 3:35 p.m. today (Dec. 8) an adult male remained inside his home on Elk Meadow Loop in Tooele City after shooting off a firearm approximately 20 times, according to Tooele City Police public information officer Colbey Bentley.

Officers responded around 2:10 p.m. on Dec. 8 to a report of shots fired. The officers heard shots when they arrived. At this time it appears the shots were not directed at any person. Nobody has been injured, according to Bentley.

Dear Hollow Road is closed at Skyline Drive. Multiple agencies are involved, including a SWAT team.

It is not clear if communication with the shooter has been established. No shots have been heard within the last hour.

