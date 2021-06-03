Update on Taxability of Unemployment Compensation

The Utah State Tax Commission will now allow an amended 2020 Tax Return to be filed to exclude unemployment compensation of up to $10,200 from the federal adjusted gross income.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allows an exclusion of unemployment compensation of up to $10,200 for individuals for taxable year 2020. In the case of married individuals filing a joint Form 1040 or 1040-SR, this exclusion is up to $10,200 per spouse.

To determine if you qualify for this exclusion; check your filing status, AGI, and unemployment compensation:

Single, less than $150,000, up to $10,200

Qualified Widow(er), less than $150,000, up to $10,200

Head of Household, less than $150,000, up to $10,200

Married Filing separate, less than $150,000, up to $10,200

Married Filing Joint, less than $150,000, up to $20,400 ($10,200 per spouse)

Note for married filing joint AGI, does not double and compensation include $10,200 per spouse.

Any unemployment compensation in excess of $10,200 — $10,200 per spouse if married filing jointly — should still be included on the tax return in adjusted gross income.

If you already filed a tax return that includes the full amount of your unemployment compensation, and are waiting for the IRS to automatically correct the federal return, you can still file a Utah amended return. You will need to figure out your correct adjusted gross income, taking into account the unemployment compensation exempt from federal income tax, in order to correctly calculate the tax on your amended Utah return.

Please file a paper form TC-40 and use the amended code 06. See tax.utah.gov for the latest changes to filing requirements.

Utah will refund any overpayment or apply it to other outstanding taxes owed. Refunds may take 2-3 months to process.