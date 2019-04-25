US Mag breaks ground on lithium facility

New plant to make 10K tons per year of high-grade lithium for batteries from stockpiled magnesium by-product ♦

Cell phone batteries may soon have lithium from the Great Salt Lake.

US Magnesium broke ground Wednesday on a new facility that will produce high-grade lithium from material left over from its production of magnesium and employ an additional 45 full-time workers.

The lithium plant will sit on 8-acres of land immediately west of US Magnesium’s magnesium operation at the end of Rowley Road north of Delle.

US Magnesium will invest over $60 million in the facility that will have the capacity to produce 10,000 tons per year of 99.9% pure lithium carbonate, according to Ron Thayer, US Magnesium president and plant manager.

“We’ve been stockpiling cell salt for 50 years and now we have developed in-house the technology to extract the lithium from the cell salt,” Thayer said.

Cell salt is a by-product of the process of magnesium production. Over its 50 years of operation, US Magnesium has accumulated around 1.5 million tons of cell salt that looks like stacks of dirt on US Magnesium’s property.

The cell salt contains 23% lithium. The combination of an increased demand for lithium batteries to power cell phones, computers and other battery powered devices, along with US Magnesium’s proprietary process for extraction, has made it financially feasible to extract and sell the lithium from the cell salt, Thayer said.

The lithium in the cell salt is in the form of lithium chloride. The extraction process starts with separating the lithium chloride from other material in the cell salt and concentrating the lithium. The lithium chloride is then converted into lithium carbonate, which is then purified and pulverized into a fine powder.

US Magnesium developed the technology to extract the lithium onsite at its Rowley magnesium facility. A crew of employees built a pilot facility to test the theories and engineering, according to Thayer.

Thayer expects that the construction of the lithium facility will employee around 100 people. Once the construction is complete US Magnesium, which currently has 470 employees, will employ an additional 45 full-time workers.

The economic benefit will extend beyond the additional jobs and property tax on the facility, but will include US Magnesium using local vendors for both construction and operating supplies.

“During the construction whenever it’s possible, we will use local suppliers,” Thayer said. “Once we are operating, we anticipate spending $35 million annually locally on supplies.”

The lithium facility at US Magnesium is being built by Wollam Construction, a Sandy-based industrial construction company. Thayer said he expects the construction to be completed by the end of the year.

US Magnesium is the only producer of magnesium in North America and the largest producer of magnesium in the western hemisphere.

Magnesium has been produced continuously at the Rowley site for almost 50 years.

The proprietary process utilized by US Magnesium for magnesium production was originally developed by the National Lead Company in 1972. The facility has undergone several ownership changes: Amax in 1980, MagCorp in 1989 and US Magnesium LLC in 2002.

US Magnesium is part of the Renco Group, a private, family-owned investment holding company based in New York.

In the past decade significant technological improvements have been made at US Magnesium, converting the older facility into a state-of-the-art integrated magnesium and chemical production plant, according to the company.

In addition to producing magnesium, US Magnesium produces and markets several chemicals made from by-products of its magnesium production including chlorine, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, sodium chloride, iron chlorides and food-grade hydrochloric acid.

US Magnesium has invested over $120 million to develop and implement energy efficient electrolytic cells and gas capturing equipment, increasing magnesium production capacity by over 30%, while reducing chlorine emissions by 99%, air emissions by 95%, and unit energy consumption by 25%, according to the company’s website.