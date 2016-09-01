US Mag to ‘adjust’ after ATI goes idle

US Magnesium officials aren’t sure yet what the impacts will be on their company after the announced shutdown of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated last week.

ATI, a producer of high-grade titanium, was one of US Magnesium’s top five customers, according to Tom Tripp, technical services director for US Magnesium.

“ATI was a big and important customer,” he said. “We had a good relationship with them. We will have to make some adjustments, but we don’t know what those will be yet.”

US Magnesium found out about ATI’s plan to “idle” the Rowley titanium plant last week along with everybody else, according to Tripp.

The electrolytic process at US Magnesium will be the most affected part of the company’s operations, he said.

Tripp described US Magnesium’s relationship with ATI as “circular.”

“We would ship magnesium to ATI and they would send magnesium chloride back to us,” he said. “We would take the magnesium chloride and run it through the electrolytic process to make magnesium to send back to them.”

ATI announced last week that it will stop production of titanium at its Rowley facility by the end of the year.

Increased global production of titanium, combined with decreased demand, has lowered the price of titanium to the point that ATI can purchase titanium for a lower cost than it can produce it at the Rowley plant, according to Dan Greenfield, director of corporate communications for ATI.

The Rowley plant currently employs 140 people.

The titanium plant will be idled in a manner that will allow it to restart if and when the titanium market improves, but ATI officials would not speculate when they might reopen the plant.

ATI is a Fortune 500 specialty metals producer based in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Officials broke ground on the $460 million Rowley titanium plant in 2007.

ATI uses magnesium in combination with titanium tetrachloride to produce high-quality titanium sponge. The sponge is a raw material used at other ATI facilities to produce titanium mill products for aerospace, medical and industrial applications where the purity of the titanium is critical.

US Magnesium, located 15 miles north of I-80’s Rowley exit, is North America’s largest producer of magnesium.