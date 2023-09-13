USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad and Utah State Director Michele Weaver today announced that the Nevada and Utah state offices of USDA Rural Development have signed an agreement to extend Nevada’s business programs services to Wendover, Utah.

“Rural communities are full of changemakers and pacesetters,” said Ingvoldstad. “This agreement will allow our services to reach across state borders, addressing unique local needs in a community poised for growth. Rural entrepreneurs in both states will benefit from Nevada’s extensive economic development nonprofits, such as Rural Nevada Development Corporation. Together, we can support the kind of innovation and resilience that makes rural Nevada thrive.”

“We welcome the opportunity this partnership will create,” said Weaver. “Unifying through an agreement will reduce existing barriers, advance the economy and enhance well-being in Wendover Utah and Nevada.”

Currently, the Nevada state office services Rural Business and Cooperative Services loans for West Wendover, Nevada. With the agreement in place, the Nevada state office can extend those services to Wendover, Utah. USDA’s Intermediary Relending Program and the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program are included in the scope of the agreement.

It is expected this change in service delivery will ensure the contiguous communities will benefit from funding applications that may cross state borders.

USDA Rural Development’s business programs provide financial backing and technical assistance to stimulate business creation and growth. The programs work through partnerships with public and private community based organizations and financial institutions to provide financial assistance, business development, and technical assistance to rural businesses.

The Intermediary Relending Program provides one percent low-interest loans to local lenders or “intermediaries” that re-lend to businesses to improve economic conditions and create jobs in rural communities.

The Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program provides loans and grants to Microenterprise Development Organizations to help microenterprises startup and grow through a Rural Microloan Revolving Fund, and to provide training and technical assistance to microloan borrowers and micro entrepreneurs.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.