Use the Snap feature to resize windows

Multitasking, like viewing a movie or television show while you work, managing your email or surfing the Internet, is easier with this feature. With huge monitors and televisions that will connect to your computer, you can view two or four evenly-sized windows at the same time with just a swipe.

In the lower-left corner, click the Start button and then select “Settings” which is the sprocket icon. Once the Settings window opens, click “System” and then you will click “Multitasking” from the left side menu.

When the Multitasking window opens, you will see three options you can enable or disable. I recommend you enable all three and we will take a look at how the Snap feature works. When you make these changes, they are saved instantly when you make the changes. Click the “X” in the upper-right corner to close the window.

To use the Snap feature, open Edge and select a website you would like to view. You will need to make sure the Edge window is “minimized.” To do this, click the middle box in the upper-right corner until it downsizes the window. Now, in the space at the top, click, hold and quickly drag your window to the left side and then release the mouse button. The window should automatically resize to fill half your screen. Open another window, and this can be almost any program, such as Windows Media Player, Microsoft Word, or even another Edge window, and then minimize it. Now, click, hold and drag it to the other side of the screen and it will resize to fit the open space, side-by-side the other open window. You should now see two open windows that are evenly sized to fill the measure of your screen.

You can also resize four windows to be divided evenly to fill your screen. This is done by opening a window in minimized view and then you will click, hold and drag the window to any of the four corners of your screen. The first one will resize to fill one-fourth of your screen. Continue to do this for each corner until all quadrants are filled.

Keep in mind when you close a window at a certain size, when you reopen the same program, it will open to the same size as when you closed it. For example, if you like to have your windows open full size, just be sure to close it when it is in full-sized mode and your preference will be remembered.

Experiment with the Snap feature to see what works best for you. This feature comes in handy for me because I use an oversized monitor to do my work and it makes it very easy to view several programs at once.

For 15 years, Scott Lindsay has helped tens of thousands of people better their skills, publishing more than 400 articles about Apple and Microsoft software, the computer and the Internet. You can reach Scott for comments or questions at ScottLindsay@live.com.