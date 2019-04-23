Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Brett Call address fellow graduates at the commencement ceremony for Utah State University Tooele on Saturday.
  • Caitlin Gannon receives her degree in elementary education from USU Tooele on Saturday.
  • Tyson Hamilton moves his tassel from the right of his mortarboard to the left to signal his graduation.
  • Associate Vice President, USU Tooele Jennifer Van Cott speaks at the 2019 USU Tooele graduation.

April 23, 2019
USU graduates 114 students from Tooele campus

Utah State University’s Tooele Regional Campus celebrated the graduation of 114 students in a commencement ceremony held Saturday in the Stansbury High School auditorium.

“We are here to recognize your readiness to progress in life’s journey,” said Jennifer Van Cott, associate vice president of USU Tooele, as she welcomed graduates and their friends and families to the ceremony. “Don’t compare your success to others. No two journeys are the same. … You have proved your dedication and perseverance.”

Michaela Price was a student speaker at the commencement. Price received an Associate of Science degree in general studies during the ceremony. She has plans to complete a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry.

Price has a genetic disorder that attacks her joints, tendons, ligaments and organs. She has had 24 surgeries and has had to relearn basic life skills, Van Cott said.

“Life is short. Live it to its fullest,” Price said. “Let go of the people and aspects of your life that prevent you from reaching your goals.”

Brett Call, who has lived in Tooele since 2002 and started at USU in 2010, was also a student speaker at the commencement ceremony.

“Statistics don’t measure heart and grit,” he said. “There were three years when I couldn’t advance because I had problems passing tests, but with help I did it.”

Call earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne gave the address to the graduates.

Among the advice offered by Milne was, “Have a sense of humor. There will be disappointing days. Never lose the ability to laugh at yourself.”

Resilience was an another virtue extolled by Milne.

“Everything doesn’t work the first time,” he said. “Try again after failure. … Believe in your ability.”

Degrees earned by USU Tooele graduates of 2019 included two master’s degrees, 68 bachelor’s degrees, and 44 associate degrees.

As a land grant university, Utah State University bears a responsibility to educate students wherever they live and regardless of their economic status.

USU fulfills that mission through a system of 10 regional campuses that offer a college education at 32 locations throughout the state, including the USU Tooele Campus.

 

