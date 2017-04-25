USU starts graduation season

USU-Tooele Regional Campus presents nearly 140 degrees, with a little advice from Dr. Seuss and Calvin and Hobbes ♦

The Utah State University – Tooele Regional Campus kicked off the graduation season in Tooele County by awarding nearly 140 degrees during its graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.

About 80 of the graduates attended the ceremony held in the Stansbury High School auditorium, according to Jenn Vancott, executive director of USU-Tooele Campus.

During the graduation ceremony, USU President Noelle Cockett, conferred an honorary degree to Tooele resident Beverly White.

USU-Tooele graduates heard from a variety of speakers during the graduation ceremony.

James H. Davis, professor of strategic management and entrepreneurship and the management department head, addressed the graduates.

Davis, who was born and raised in Tooele through his teenage years, shared three life lessons with the graduates: know who you are and live who you are, life is now — it is not a practice run, and life is a journey not a destination.

Quoting Dr. Seuss, Davis told the graduates, “Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You.”

Davis also passed on advice from the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes.”

Davis referred to a strip where Calvin is sitting on his bathroom floor with Hobbes looking on, after a day of playing outside. Calvin looks at his knees and says, “Wow, look at the grass stains on my skin.”

And then Calvin replies, “I say, if your knees aren’t green by the end of the day, you ought to seriously re-examine your life.”

“Find meaning even in the hard parts of life,” Davis said. “Do something you have never done before. Live life now.”

The graduates also heard from two of their classmates: Tyson Hamilton and Janelle Nelson.

Hamilton was born and raised in Tooele. He graduated from Tooele High School in 1999 and went back to school at USU in 2015 to earn a college degree. Hamilton is the owner of the local store, Another Man’s Treasures. He also is the marketing manager for Capital City Antique Mall in Salt Lake City. Hamilton is a vice chairman of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce.

He received an associate degree, majoring in business.

Hamilton said after high school, he attended Southern Utah University for a year and then Weber State University for a while until he ran out of money.

“I went to work in construction as a laborer,” he said. “I eventually was hired at Kennecott Utah Copper where I worked for eight years as a truck driver, shovel helper, shovel operator, dispatcher and supervisor.”

The work schedule of four days on and four days off took a toll on his relationship with his family and community, Hamilton said.

“I felt like a machine every day,” he said. “I started drinking too much and lost my job.”

Hamilton said he picked himself up and made a decision to change his path.

“I adopted a 1-percent mentality,” he said. “I try to be 1 percent better each day. If you do that at the end of the year, you’re 365-percent better.”

His new path lead Hamilton to USU-Tooele where he said he found out he had learned a lot in his 16-year break from education.

With his associate degree in hand, Hamilton plans on earning a bachelor’s degree and maybe a master’s degree.

Nelson is a single mother of four children. She received a bachelor’s degree in recreation resource management.

She compared finishing her degree to another goal she completed: running the St. George Marathon.

“The last few miles were hard, but I kept running,” she said. “I appreciate the man that was handing out cups of coke with ice and the lady with the purple popsicles.

“Don’t forget to find artfulness in moments and let words in to feed your soul,” said Nelson.

The USU-Tooele graduating class of 2017 included 62 associate degrees, 63 bachelor degrees, and 21 master degrees.

Other graduation ceremonies planned for 2017 include Tooele Applied Technology College’s spring graduation ceremony on May 11 at 6 p.m. at the TATC.

Blue Peak High School will hold graduation on May 22 at 6:30 p.m. in its gym. Dugway High School’s graduation is scheduled for May 23 at 7 p.m. in its auditorium.

Wendover High School’s graduation will be held May 24 at 7 p.m. in the Peppermill Concert Hall.

Stansbury, Tooele and Grantsville High schools will hold their graduations on May 25 at the University of Utah at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. respectively.

Tooele County School District’s Adult Education program will hold a graduation ceremony on May 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Blue Peak High School gym.