USU Tooele graduates

76 more degrees ♦

Tooele County has 76 more people with college degrees following the Utah State University Tooele Campus graduation on Saturday morning.

USU Tooele held their annual commencement ceremony on Saturday in the Tooele High School auditorium.

During the ceremony 21 associate degrees, 42 bachelor’s degrees and 13 master’s degrees were awarded by the USU.

The graduation opened with Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn singing the national anthem.

Shana Nelson was the student speaker.

Nelson, who received a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies, said she comes from humble beginnings, growing up living in a trailer in Louisiana. Graduating at the age of 33, a wife and mother of three children, Nelson said she is the first college graduate in her family.

Although her parents didn’t have a college degree, they always worked hard.

“My mother always held a job and worked hard,” Nelson said. “My father completed his GED and attended the police academy. They moved out here 10 years ago and started a successful business.”

Nelson said she loves to make her own bread, can her own fruit, design her clothing and loves to raise her children and now, thanks to her degree, she has a job teaching family and consumer studies.

“I teach what I love,” Nelson said. “We have made our dreams a reality.”

Richard Gonzalez, Utah System of Higher Education assistant commissioner for access, was the graduation speaker.

Gonzalez is a USU-Tooele graduate. He is now a 4th year doctoral candidate at Utah State University.

Gonzalez said life has changed for him since he first started school at USU-Tooele while working at Albertsons in Tooele.

“I had to make sacrifices to get my education,” Gonzalez said. “But now I enjoy working long hard days and spending nights with my family … education has been rewarding.”

USU’s Statewide Campuses provide opportunities for students to get the education needed to change their lives. With over 30 campuses and centers throughout Utah, USU Statewide Campuses offers students of all ages a huge variety of credentials or degrees with a flexible schedule.