USU Tooele includes homes in 2019 Paint the Town Blue

Utah State University Tooele’s annual Paint the Town Blue contest will include residences for the first time.

Started in 2016, the event previously only included businesses. This year, the best decorated home will be named the “True Blue Home of the Year,” alongside the best-decorated business being named “True Blue Business of the Year.” The event will run April 14-20.

“We are very excited for this year’s Paint the Town Blue to kick off in April,” said Jenn Van Cott, USU Tooele associate vice president. “It’s fun to drive around town and see all of the Aggie pride. This year we’ll get to see individuals and families compete in the new best-decorated-home category. I know there are a lot of local Aggie fans with deep roots who are going to go all out for this.”

The winners from both categories will have a True Blue Scholarship named after them that will go toward a specific USU Tooele student. The previous winners include Jim’s Family Restaurant & Soelberg’s in 2016, Roni’s Signs in 2017 and A Cut Above in 2018.

For more information about USU Tooele’s Paint the Town Blue contest and to enter, visit tooele.usu.edu/paint-the-town.