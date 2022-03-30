UTA discusses Tooele routes

The Utah Transit Authority plans to remove bus routes in Tooele County in August and replace them with a “UTA on Demand” option.

The “On Demand” service connects riders with other transit services via an app called “Via.” The technology matches multiple riders headed in a similar direction into a single vehicle, like a van, with routing that allows shared trips without lengthy detours or relying on fixed schedules.

“On Demand will provide the community with more coverage as well as service flexibility,” Carl Arky, senior media relations specialist at UTA said. “So UTA will continue servicing Tooele. The service will just be provided with vehicles which are more nimble and responsive and efficient.”

Riders using on demand meet the vehicle at a pick-up location near their current location and they are dropped off at a corner close to their destination.

Currently the service is available in the Salt Lake Valley.

Adult one-way fare is $2.50.

The Transcript Bulletin will update readers about this service as August approaches.