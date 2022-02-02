UTA offering a free ride in February

The Utah Transit Authority is offering free bus rides in February in an effort to improve air quality and commemorate 20 years since the Winter Olympic Games were held in Salt Lake City.

During February, all UTA services are free, including the buses that regularly run to and from Tooele County.

February is a month of many bad air quality days, according to Carl Arky, senior media relations specialist for UTA.

“February is a very challenging month for air quality along the Wasatch Front, with frequent inversion and mandatory action days,” he said. “Public transit is part of the solution to reduce vehicle emissions and help improve poor air quality.”

In the past, UTA has offered several free fare days when air quality was poor but this year, they decided to make their services free all month.

“This is new for us to make this an entire month,” said Arky. “We were approached by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. She came to us and said ‘This is something that we would really like to spearhead and is this something that is possible?’ Our chairman of the board of trustees said that it was possible.”

Dozens of government agencies and businesses have partnered with Mendenhall and UTA, donating money and spearheading the campaign to make it possible for free fare month to happen.

“UTA has held several free fare days in recent years, thanks to our community partners,” said Carlton Christensen, UTA board of trustees’ chair. “We are excited to build on that success with Free Fare February, continuing efforts to increase awareness about how we can improve our air quality by riding public transit.”

This month also commemorates 20 years since the Olympics was held in the state in 2002.

“20 years ago, Salt Lake City held the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, showcasing Salt Lake City and the State of Utah,” Arky said. “Public transit played a key role in providing spectator transportation, with UTA carrying more than four million people in the 17 days of the games.”

To view bus schedules in the county, please visit rideuta.com and click on “schedules and maps”.