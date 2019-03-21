UTA proposes changes to Tooele County routes

The Utah Transit Authority is looking to alter, discontinue and replace several routes in Tooele County and is taking public comment on the changes through the middle of next month.

The proposed changes include eliminating the F401 flex route between Grantsville and Stansbury Park, which currently runs twice in the morning and twice in the evening on weekdays. The route would be replaced in exchange for additional runs of the F454, between Grantsville and Salt Lake City.

UTA would also reduce the cost of the F451 route, which runs between Tooele and Salt Lake City, to $2.50 for a one-way trip and adjust trip times during weekday rush hours to give commuters more options, according to a UTA release. Tooele passengers would have access to Salt Lake International Airport, the International Center and stops along North Temple on the route.

Another change would be to eliminate the current F453 route, which runs from Tooele to Salt Lake with more stops than the F451, for additional F451 and F454 trips. A new F453 route as a midday flex route would run every 60 minutes from the park-and-ride in Tooele at 2400 North to the Power Station stop on the Trax line in Salt Lake.

The F454 route between Grantsville and Salt Lake would increase from one trip in each direction to five trips, the release said. Passengers from Grantsville to Salt Lake would also be able to transfer to the F451 at the Benson Gristmill park-and-ride for a more direct route trip.

The F454 in Grantsville would include service on Main, West and Durfee streets, according to the release.

The proposed changes would go into effect in August but public comment is accepted online at rideuta.com, by email at hearingofficer@rideuta.com, by phone at 801-237-1952, or mail at Utah Transit Authority, 669 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, c/o Eric Callison.

There will also be six public hearings in the affected counties, including one on April 4 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the basement auditorium in the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main St., Tooele.