The Utah National Guard is pleased to announce the appointment of Brigadier General Gene C. Buckner as the new Assistant Adjutant General – Air.

A promotion ceremony was held for Brig. Gen. Buckner at noon on October 14, 2023, in the north hangar of the Air Base. His assumption of command ceremony was held immediately following the promotion ceremony.

General Buckner brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence to his new role. Throughout his career he has demonstrated exceptional dedication to the mission of the Utah Air National Guard and to the defense of our great nation. His strategic vision and unwavering commitment to the welfare of our airmen make him the ideal candidate to lead our Air Division into the future.

“As I step into the role of Assistant Adjutant General for Air in the Utah National Guard, I do so with a deep sense of responsibility and gratitude,” said Buckner. “It’s an opportunity to work alongside dedicated airmen who exemplify the spirit of service. Together, we’ll strive to meet the challenges before us with humility and a commitment to our duty to the people of Utah and our nation.”

Brig. Gen. Buckner began his career with the Utah Air National Guard in 1993. He earned his commission through the Air National Guard’s Academy of Military Science in 1999. During this time Brig. Gen. Buckner has served as the 151st Mission Support Group commander, 130th Engineering Installation Squadron commander, 151st Inspector General, 151st Civil Engineering Squadron commander, and the 151st Services Flight commander. Prior to his current position, he was the Deputy Wing Commander for the 151st Air Refueling Wing, at the Roland Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City Utah.

The Utah Air National Guard, a vital component of the United States Air Force, is renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence, readiness, and service to the nation. Comprising highly trained and dedicated airmen, the Utah Air National Guard plays a pivotal role in homeland defense, disaster response, and overseas operations. With a storied history of serving both state and country, it stands as a symbol of resilience and patriotism. The Utah Air National Guard’s mission is to provide trained and equipped forces ready to support both state and federal missions, safeguarding the skies and responding swiftly to the needs of the community and the nation.