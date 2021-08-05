Utah Department of Health release school COVID-19 guidelines

Four days after Gov. Spencer Cox said he won’t ask for a mask mandate for public schools, the Utah State Health Department announced their recommendations for schools, which strongly recommends wearing a mask when indoors.

Along recommending masks when indoors, the UDOH guidelines state: “Parents may always choose to have their child wear a mask at school if they want. In areas where there is no mask requirement, the decision to wear a mask at school remains optional.”

The UDOH guidelines are designed to comply with new state laws about mask mandates and emergency orders — who can issue them, for what, for how long, and who can repeal them.

Under bills passed in special and general sessions during the pandemic local public school and public state school officials and boards can’t require masks for attendance at school, at school sponsored activities, or to be on school grounds or facilities.

The governor or the UDOH must provide a 24-hour notice to the state Legislature before issuing an order of constraint. An order requiring masks is an order of constraint.

A local health department must provide 24-hour notice to their county elected officials before declaring a public health emergency or issuing an order of constraint.

The state legislature or the county legislative body may overturn a public health order and an order of constraint.

There is a 30-day maximum time limit on an initial public health emergency or order of constraint. The Legislature or elected county officials must be provided 10 days notice if the UDOH or local health department requests an extension of a public health emergency or order of Constraint.

All new public health emergencies and orders of constraint must follow the requirements of Senate Bill 195.

All schools in Utah must provide at least 4-days of in-person instruction per week, according to other newly approved legislation.

With those new laws in mind, the UDOH recommends what they call “layered prevention strategies” for public schools.

Those layers include encouraging vaccinations for everyone 12 years and older and strongly recommending masks for people when indoors.

Other layers include taking protective measures including quarantining after a school exposure, testing for COVID-19, staying home when sick, physical distancing and cohorting — keeping students together in the same groups, improving ventilation, hygiene practices, and cleaning and disinfection.

The guidelines for physical distancing state: “Schools should implement physical distancing as much as possible to protect children who are too young to be vaccinated. This means to stay at least 6 feet away from other people who are not fully vaccinated. However, studies showed physical distancing of only 3 feet in a classroom can be effective when other prevention measures are taken, including mask wearing.”

Quarantine recommendations following school exposure allow for people exposed to return to school without quarantine if they are fully vaccinated or if both people were wearing masks or if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90-days or if the person exposed was wearing an N95 or KN95 mask.

The UDOH guideline satte that local health departments and school districts should work together, using local data, to decide quarantine and protective measures for students and school staff in their area.