Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation will award over $20 million in grants

Tooele County will grab $750,000 for the Deseret Peak Complex

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation is awarding over $20 million in grants to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities throughout Utah, the most to date awarded by the state, with one grant for Tooele County’s Deseret Peak Complex.

The division will award more than $16 million in Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant funds to 90 outdoor recreation infrastructure projects in 24 counties across Utah, and $4.2 million in Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Recreation grants to 51 OHV-related projects in 28 counties.

“We are thrilled to invest more than $20 million in Utah’s communities and outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Jason Curry, Director of the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation. “The grants will enhance the quality of life for Utahns and visitors alike and will continue to bolster Utah as a premier outdoor recreation destination in the world. Utah is leading the way in how we invest, support and plan for one of our greatest resources: access to our natural spaces.”

The OHV Recreation grants support projects that improve OHV trails, increase user access, promote safety and education, and enhance the overall OHV experience for Utah residents and visitors. Meanwhile, the UORG funds are used to support a variety of outdoor recreation projects and initiatives, such as park development, trail maintenance and conservation efforts.

Tooele County will receive $750,000 towards the $6 million Deseret Peak Complex Master Plan Build Out project. The grant will add large pavilion space groups to have space to gather, which along with the small pavilion, allows for families and groups to picnic. The grant also will provide improvement and building of trails that provide active paths for all ages. The masterplan completion allows for trails and walking paths throughout the entire complex totaling approximately 3 miles worth or trails and paths.

In addition to infrastructure for water recreation, OHV use, climbing, and other recreational activities, this year’s grant funding will help restore nearly 800 miles of existing, multi-use trails and help build nearly 150 miles of new, multi-use trails throughout the state.

The grants will benefit communities across Utah, from rural areas to urban centers. The projects supported by the grants are expected to provide a boost to local economies, as well as enhance the state’s reputation as a premier outdoor recreation destination.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support from the state’s leadership, our grant scoring committee and our partners in the outdoor recreation industry,” said Curry. “Their support has been instrumental in allowing us to continue to grow these opportunities and provide these critical grants to communities throughout Utah.”

Since 2015, the Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant has awarded over $50 million to 489 projects for building or restoring outdoor recreation infrastructure across Utah. The OHV Recreation Grant has funded more than $10 million to 270 projects since it was created in 2020.

The bi-annual OHV Recreation Grant will reopen for the summer cycle on Thursday, June 1 through July 31 at 5 p.m. For more information and to apply, visit recreation.utah.gov/grants/ohvr/.