Utah food bank and local letter carriers team up to fight hunger statewide

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – May 9, 2022 – On Saturday, May 14, letter carriers will collect food statewide to help the 410,000 Utahns facing hunger.

Utah Food Bank asks residents across the state to help “Stamp Out Hunger” by filling the reminder bag they receive with non-perishable food donations and leaving it near their mailbox no later than 9:00 a.m. on May 14.

Local letter carriers will collect and deliver food donations to Utah Food Bank and its statewide network of 216 partner agencies. All donations will be distributed to food pantries located in the community where the donation is made.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Utah Food Bank and its partner agencies are eagerly anticipating the success of this food drive.

Alternatively, donations can be dropped off at local food pantries. Donated food should be commercially packaged and non-perishable items with an emphasis on items that are low in sodium, sugar, and corn syrup. Most needed food items include beef stew, chili, peanut butter, boxed meals and canned meats. To encourage participation, reminder postcards and bags will be placed in mailboxes during the week leading up to the food drive.

“Donations received through this food drive come at a crucial time as school gets out and many kids are left without access to school meal programs,” said Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President and CEO. “Community support of this effort will truly make a difference in the lives of the 1 in 7 Utah kids who are unsure where their next meal is coming from. We are still seeing elevated levels of need due to continued economic fallout from the pandemic in conjunction with record-setting inflation rates.”

The 30th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is sponsored nationally by the National Association of Letter Carriers in conjunction with the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association and United States Postal Service. For further information, visit UtahFoodBank.org.