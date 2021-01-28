Utah Highway Partrol says slow down, move over

With winter storms forecasted, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer Nick Street wants individuals to know that they should slow down in bad weather conditions and move over for vehicles parked on the side of the road.

Bad weather is coming soon and drivers need to be aware, according to Street .

“Ice and snow means the roads will be slick, which means Troopers and other emergency responders will likely be handling crashes,” he said.

If a driver approaches an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, they should move over as quickly and as safely as possible, advised Street.

“The Utah Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of a life-saving tip — slow down, move over for vehicles on the shoulder,” said Street.

Each winter, troopers and their vehicles are hit when they are helping with crashes, because drivers don’t follow the “slow down, move over” rule.

“You can help troopers get home safely to their families by following these steps,” said Street. “Slow down. You should be traveling under the speed limit, since it’s snowy and icy. Remain vigilant to conditions ahead. Do not brake suddenly. When you get close to the crash site, slamming on your brakes can cause you to slide into the vehicles on the shoulder. The last is, look where you want to go, not at the vehicles on the shoulder. Focus on the road ahead and look at the path you want to follow.”

Street said that icy road crashes happen in multiples.

“If one car slides and crashes, it’s likely others will too,” he said.

Visit winterdriving.org for more tips about how to drive in bad weather conditions.