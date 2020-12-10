Utah in dire need of snowstorms after multiple dry months

The song “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” is the December, 2020 plea for those seeking more runoff water for next spring.

The National Weather Service predicts some relief could be in sight for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with a 50% chance of snow.

“We need snow!” said Jordan Clayton of the Natural Resources Conservation Survey in Salt Lake City.

“November was a tease!” Clayton wrote in the December Utah Water & Climate Report.

“After a promising mid-month storm system boosted early snow amounts in Utah’s mountains, no significant precipitation was received thereafter. As a result, Utah’s snow and water supply conditions continue to worsen,” he wrote.

For Tooele Valley and the West Desert basins, precipitation in November was below average at 75%, which brings the seasonal accumulation (Oct-Nov) to 47% of average. Soil moisture is at 13% compared to 19% last year. Reservoir storage is at 37% of capacity, compared to 54% last year.

Grantsville Reservoir is at 37% capacity compared to 54% at this time last year. Settlement Canyon Reservoir is at 36% capacity compared to 57% at this time last year.

Wednesday’s readings at SNOTEL sites showed Bevan’s Cabin at .2 inches snow-water equivalent, Dry Fork 1.3 inches, Mining Fork 2.6 inches and Rocky Basin-Settlement Canyon 1.7 inches.

Total precipitation recorded in Tooele in November was at .67 inches compared to normal precipitation of 1.69 inches, according to Ned Bevan, weather observer for the NWS.

Tooele received 8 inches of snowfall in November compared to a normal November snowfall of 10.2 inches. Combined snowfall for October and November tallied 9.4 inches compared to normal snowfall for those two months at 14 inches.

Average high temperature for November was 51.2 degrees with an average low of 29.5 degrees. Warmest maximum temperatures was 74 on Nov. 6 with the warmest minimum temperature 52 on Nov. 18.

Coolest maximum temperature was 35 on Nov. 9 with the coolest minimum at 16 on Nov. 28.

Clayton said soil moisture levels this low in both high and low-elevation Utah reflects the lack of consistent storm activity. Unfortunately, soil moisture levels this low represent a substantial deficit to overcome before drought conditions can improve.

He said almost 70% of the state is in the Exceptional Drought (D4) category (which is the worst rating given).

“We increasingly need an entire weather pattern change, more than just a few large storms, to erase these deficits,” he said.

According to the forecast that pattern could change slightly this weekend.