Higley Road area in Tooele County, one that spans Sheep Lane in Grantsville City ♦

Two Utah Inland Port project area plans for property in Tooele County moved closer to final approval last week.

The Utah Inland Port Authority Board discussed the project areas — one in unincorporated Tooele County and one in Grantsville City — and scheduled the two project areas for possible adoption during their Nov. 6 meeting.

The proposed Tooele County project area covers approximately 162 acres northwest of where Higley Road meets the railroad right-of-way on the east end of Higley Road

“The Tooele County Project Area fits the area’s economic development vision by encouraging the retention and expansion of existing companies and the recruitment of new companies to create employment opportunities for residents in the greater Tooele County area. This Project Area enjoys a very strategic location with proximity to: Interstate 80, Interstate 15, the Salt Lake International Airport, the Salt Lake International Center, and the Union Pacific Intermodal Yard,” reads the UIPA’s executive summary of the draft Tooele County project area plan.

The draft plan includes a copy of a resolution approving the creation of an Inland Port Authority project area passed by the County Council with a 4-1 vote during their April 11 meeting. Kendall Thomas was the lone dissenting vote.

Prior to the vote at the April 11 meeting, both the deputy county attorney and Utah Inland Port Authority executive director Ben Hart assured the county council that all the County was doing at this time was approving a feasibility study see if plans for the proposed inland port project area could be developed that would be acceptable to both the county and the port authority.

“We can not and would not go ahead with a project area without the consent of the county council,” Hart said.

Likewise, the Grantsville City Council unanimously approved a resolution approving the creation of an Inland Port project area during their Sept. 6, 2023 meeting.

According to Grantsville City Council’s minutes of their Sept. 6 meeting, the resolution would allow the creation of a plan to be worked through together.

“If the plan cannot be agreed to by the City this plan will be dissolved,” reads their Sept. 6 business meeting minutes.

The Grantsville City Project Area totals 1,835 acres and is located entirely within the boundaries of Grantsville City. Utah state route 112 cuts through the project area. “The Grantsville City Project Area fits the area’s economic development vision by encouraging the retention and expansion of existing companies and the recruitment of new companies to create employment opportunities for residents in the greater Tooele County area. This Project Area enjoys a very strategic location with proximity to: Interstate 80, Interstate 15, the Salt Lake International Airport, the Salt Lake International Center, and the Union Pacific Intermodal Yard,” reads the UIPA’s executive summary of the draft Grantsville City project area plan.

During the UIPA board’s Sept. 4 meeting, Tooele County Council chairman Jared Hamner spoke in favor of the proposed Tooele County project.

Hamner thanked the board for its consideration of a wetlands policy and its care in looking to protect critical Great Salt Lake wetlands. He spoke of the importance to mental health of providing livable wage jobs within the county so residents don’t need to leave the county for employment, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Grantsville City Manager Jesse Wilson spoke of the city’s support of the Grantsville project area and the tools the inland port can bring to local economic development, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Both project areas will generally favor light industrial manufacturing, distribution and data center industries, according to the daft project area plans.

Hart said the Inland Port Authority would enter into an interlocal agreement with the county and the city before the project area is approved.

Property tax Incentives, if awarded by UIPA, will be offered as post-performance rebates on generated property tax differential, based on capital investment dollars spent. UIPA will not be tracking wages of jobs created, but rather will target industries that create high-wage jobs.

UIPA may utilize tax differential — property tax above and beyond the amount historically collected pre-project area — on any given parcel in the Project Area.

Generally incentive amounts will not exceed 30% of the revenue generated by any business for more than 25 years. All incentives must be approved by the UIPA Board in a public meeting, following agreement with Tooele County and land owners in the Project Area, according to the draft project plan.

The minutes of the UIPA boards include written comments received after the meeting. Most were critical of the Inland Port projects.

Brian Moench, President of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, wrote; “UIPA is aggressively selling its scheme to rural communities, boasting that ‘project areas’ will ‘fast track growth in your communities’ And that ‘growth’ will also fast track traffic congestion, air, noise, water, and light pollution, open space destruction, more water demand, and a degraded quality of life–exactly what most Utahns don’t want wherever they live. Moreover, many of them impinge on Great Salt Lake (GSL) and Utah Lake wetlands. While virtually the entire country has heard of the imperative of saving the GSL and its ecosystem, UIPA is turning GSL’s wetlands into asphalt and mega warehouses, hastening its demise.”

France Barral wrote, “I am very concerned about the proposal for the Tooele satellite inland port. The potential growth coming to Tooele that will break the community rather than build it. The water challenges will be exacerbated and cause more problems that offer solutions. The pollution will increase exponentially, because not enough effort is made to make the satellite sustainable. Please consider the long view and our children and future generations before squandering the treasure that our Great Lake is and surrounding nature is.”

The Inland Port Project Areas will be presented again at the Utah Inland Port Authority Board’s Nov. 6 meeting where they will be considered for adoption.