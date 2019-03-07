Utah Lawn Mower Exchange is back to help cut summer pollution

Residents in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele and Utah counties have the opportunity to cut summertime air pollution by participating in the 2019 State of Utah Lawn Mower Exchange, funded through Utah’s Clean Air Retrofit Replacement and Off-Road Technology Program.

Running a gas-powered lawn mower emits pollution-causing emissions that contribute to summertime ozone formation — a harmful pollutant that makes it harder to breathe. Upgrading to an electric lawn mower eliminates these harmful emissions and the Lawn Mower Exchange makes it easy for Wasatch Front residents to make the switch, according to the Utah Department of Air Quality.

Participants in the exchange will be selected through an online random-selection process. Utahns who live in areas that regularly experience poor air quality as determined by the Environmental Protection Agency, are eligible for the program. Qualifying counties in Utah are: Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah and Weber counties.

Selected participants will eligible to trade in their gas-powered lawn mower or trimmer to purchase a discounted electric equivalent: a $299 retail value electric lawn mower for $99 or a $149 retail value electric trimmer for $49.

Fee waivers are available for qualified low-income households. All participants must meet the eligibility criteria.

This year’s Lawn Mower Exchange Program will have 1,259 electric lawn mowers and 972 electric lawn trimmers split between three locations in Davis, Salt Lake and Utah counties. To participate, residents must sign up between March 5-15, 2019, for a chance to be randomly selected. The date of the exchange event is April 27.

Participants must be present at the event in order to receive the purchased electric lawn mower or electric trimmer at the discounted price.

Electric lawn mowers and electric trimmers are an environmentally friendly alternative to gas-powered tools. Unlike gas mowers, electric alternatives don’t emit pollutants that contribute to the formation of ozone. They also don’t expose users to harmful gasoline fumes when they refuel and operate their equipment.

Fee waivers are available for low-income households. To qualify for a fee waiver, applicants must demonstrate financial need by providing proof of participation in an assistance program, such as WIC, SNAP, free school lunch, Medicaid, CHIP for their dependents, or other assistance programs.

For more information and eligibility requirements, or to sign up, go to www.lawnmower.utah.gov.

The Division of Air Quality’s 2019 Utah State Lawn Mower Exchange is brought to residents through a partnership with Weber State University, Utah Valley University, Davis County Health Department, Weber Morgan Health Department, Utah County Health Department and Salt Lake County Health Department. Additional support comes from Rocky Mountain Power and Utah Clean Air Partnership.