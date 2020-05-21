Utah Legislature defines process for remote public comment

12 hour minimum advance notice required ♦

The COVID-19 pandemic had the state Legislature hold a virtual special session, but people wanting to comment at committee meetings may have found themselves left out in the cold.

The Legislature has now figured out how to hold meetings electronically and include the opportunity for public comment.

The Legislature announced on Wednesday that Individuals wishing to participate in committee meetings may either email legislators directly or submit a request to provide public comment.

The following procedures apply to those who wish to provide on the record comments during a committee meeting:

At least 12 hours before the committee meeting is scheduled to begin, submit a request form on the committee’s webpage and identify one or more agenda items to address.

After a request is accepted, participating individuals will receive an email 30 minutes prior to the committee meeting with a link to enter a virtual waiting room.

Those in the virtual waiting room will not be able to hear the meeting and are advised to open the committee meeting’s live stream in a separate browser tab.

Individuals will, in turn, be admitted to the live virtual committee meeting to provide public comment.

Those who are registered to speak to multiple agenda items will be transferred back to the virtual waiting room between comments. Those registered to speak about one agenda item will be transferred out of the committee meeting after presenting comments.

As usual, legislative proceedings will be live-streamed, recorded and shared publicly on le.utah.gov. Electronic legislative committee meetings are subject to the Open and Public Meetings Act and all proceedings will be recorded and shared publicly.

Time allocated for public comment is based upon total committee meeting time constraints and is also at the discretion of the committee chairperson. Submitting a request form does not guarantee that the submitter will be able to provide remote comment during the electronic meeting

The Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel can assist with questions regarding the public comment process. Additional information can be found on the legislative website, le.utah.gov.