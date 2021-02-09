Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image The Utah State Legislature recognized local health departments on Feb. 3. Pictured are: Jordan Mathis, Bear River, Health Department; Jill Parker, Utah Association of Local Health Officers; Heather Borski, Utah Department of Health; Lloyd Berentzen, UALHO; Bryan Hatch, Davis Coounty Health Department, Gary Edwards, Salt Lake County Health Department; Jeff Coombs, Tooele County Health Department; Mekala Harris, Weber-Morgan Health Department; Rich Saunders, UDOH and Nikki Cambell, UDOH.

February 9, 2021
Utah Legislature honors the Tooele County Health Dept.

The Utah State Senate and House members honored health care workers from the Tooele County Health Department last week.

During their Feb. 3, meeting at 2:30 p.m., Utah State Senate and House members passed a concurrent resolution recognizing COVID-19 relief efforts.

The resolution recognized and thanked individuals from health departments throughout the state who provide accurate data to the legislature, the governor, and the public on COVID-19.

In attendance was Jeff Coombs, Tooele County Health Department director.

Along with the Tooele County Health Department, all other health departments throughout the state of Utah were recognized.

Rep. Paul Ray, said that health departments throughout the state have done a fantastic job of navigating COVID-19 issues and keeping individuals living in the state safe.

“We got into a pandemic that we have not seen since 1918 and we turn to these health department officials and they have no manual and we put a huge burden on their shoulders,” he said. “We have never given them a lot of money. They came in under funded and they have done a fantastic job considering the circumstances that we are in.”

 

Ceilly Sutton

