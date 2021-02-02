Utah Legislature takes a look at voting procedures

Ranked choice voting, delaying party switching, and selecting presidential electors based on the national popular vote under consideration ♦

County clerks and auditors are watching legislation during the 2021 general session of the state legislature that may affect voting procedures in counties, according to Tooele County clerk Marilyn Gillette.

Currently 15 bills have been introduced in the state Legislature that are related to voting.

The bills getting the most attention by the county clerks and auditors are the bills related to primary elections and majority versus plurality of votes.

With candidates able to use the petition method to get on a primary ballot, county election officers are seeing more primary elections with more than two people running under the same party.

In theory, in a three-way race a candidate could win with 34% of the vote. This candidate would advance to the general election representing their party, even though two-thirds of the primary voters did not vote for them.

Several voting methods allow a way of advancing a candidate from primary, only after they received a majority — more than 50% — of the votes.

Some of those options include a seperate runoff election, a rank choice vote — voters indicate their rank preference of candidates instead of selecting just one candidate, and an approval election — voters vote for as many candidates as they want, no ranking, and the candidate with the most votes wins.

House Bill 127, sponsored by Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, requires that rank choice voting be used in regular primary elections for state and county when the number of candidates is greater than two.

House Bill 174, sponsored by Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, allows municipalities to choose different methods of conducting instant runoff voting.

House Bill 75, sponsored by Rep. Jeffrey Stenquist, R-Draper, allows a municipal legislative body to choose to participate in an instant runoff voting pilot project.

Other legislation affecting voting include:

House Bill 12, sponsored by Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, codifies a process for the timely removal of deceased voters from the official register of voters.

House Bill 23, sponsored by Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, clarifies that a rezone of a single parcel or group of parcels of land is a land use law when it comes to determining how many signatures need to be gathered to put a referendum on a ballot. The bill also provides a way for a referendum to be placed on the ballot in the year the referendum is filed.

House Bill 70, sponsored by Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, requires the creation of a system to track all ballots and allow a voter to receive either a text or email notification of their status of their ballot.

House Bill 104, sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Pitcher, R-Salt Lake City, creates an address confidentiality program for eligible voters.

House Bill 173, sponsored by Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, requires, in certain circumstances, that the election officer report an estimate of the total number of ballots in custody of the election officer that remain to be counted.

House Bill 196, sponsored by Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, provides that the judicial retention section of a ballot includes a statement directing voters sto the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission’s website.

House Bill 197, sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, requires that in even-numbered years, a form to change party affiliation or for an unaffiliated voter to affiliate with a party received after Jan. 1 will take effect on the day after that year’s primary election.

House Bill 203, sponsored by Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, extends the deadline for mailing a ballot to the day of the election and modifies the earliest day that ballots may be mailed to voters to 28 days before the election instead of 21 days.

House Bill 246, sponsored by Rep. Steve Christiansen, creates the Utah Ballot Measure Board and requires the board to prepare a ballot information statement for statewide initiatives, referendums, and constitutional amendments.

Senate Bill 49, sponsored by Sen. Curtis Bramble,R-Provo, allows a municipality to choose to permit a voter to vote by electronic means approved by the municipality’s election officer.

Senate Bill 121, sponsored by Sen. Derek Kitchen, provides that state presidential electors are to be based on the candidate who receives the most popular votes nationally.