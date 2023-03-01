Utah Legislature Update

As of Tuesday morning:

Senate Bill 199, Local Land Use Amendments, that would disallow the use of referendums for land use decisions passed by a two-thirds majority of the local legislative bodies passed the full Senate with a 19-5 vote. It received a favorable recommendation from the House Political Subdivisions Committee with a 5-4 vote and is waiting for a vote by the full House.

House Bill 54, Tax Revisions, that would reduce the state income tax rate from 4.85% to 4.65% passed the full House with a 65-7 vote. The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee gave the bill a favorable recommendation with a 4-0 vote. The full Senate needs to take action on the bill. The bill would also expand the current social security tax credit eligibility to individuals earning up to $75,000 per year.

House Bill 101, Food Sales Tax Amendments, which would remove the sales tax from food, passed the full House with a 57-15 vote. It has been waiting for consideration by the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee since Feb. 23.

Senate Joint Resolution 10, the proposal to remove the constitutional earmark for spending income tax, which legislative leadership has said is a co-requisite for passing HB 101, passed a second reading in the Senate with a 20-6 vote and is waiting for a third reading in the Senate.

Senate Bill 75, Gravel and Sand Sales Tax Amendments, which would distribute the portion of the state sales tax collected on sales made by ready mix concrete manufacturers to communities with sand and gravel extraction sites based on the tonnage of sand and gravel removed from the community, passed the full Senate with a 27-0 vote and passed the House with a 47-19 vote. It is now waiting for action by the governor.

The 2023 General Session of the Utah Legislature ends on March 3.